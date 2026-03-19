Recently Elected Mayor Dies After Medical Emergency During Town Hall Meeting

The mayor of an Idaho town died suddenly Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency.

Mayor Rick Hogaboam, who was recently elected mayor of Nampa, was only 47 years old.

Nampa is a town of about 115,000 located in the southwest part of the state, about 20 miles west of Boise.

Hogaboam was elected as Nampa’s 31st mayor in November and was sworn into office Jan. 5, according to the Idaho Statesman.

His office put out a statement on the city’s official Facebook page addressing the tragedy.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we must report Mayor Rick Hogaboam experienced a medical emergency tonight and has passed away,” the statement began.

“We ask the community to please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

“As we begin to mourn this unbelievable loss, please provide grace while we navigate the loss of not only our Mayor, but also our friend,” the post concluded.

KBOI-TV received additional details in a statement from the Treasure Valley Partnership, a local coalition of mayors and county commissioners.

The group said it was hosting a regional town hall at Eagle City Hall when Hogaboam had a medical emergency while speaking.

Newly-elected Idaho mayor Rick Hogaboam, 47, dies after collapsing mid-speech during town hall https://t.co/eYRD86S7j2 pic.twitter.com/wcm1PfgQaX — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2026

Eagle Mayor Brad Pike, a former fireman who was sitting next to Hogaboam, saw what was happening and “immediately responded to Mayor Hogaboam by administering CPR.”

Staff called 911, and the meeting was adjourned before the room was cleared.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office responded quickly, but Hogaboam did not survive.

The Treasure Valley Partnership’s members issued a statement expressing their sorrow and lauded Hogaboam as an upstanding father and friend.

“On behalf of every mayor and county commissioner in our Partnership, and of our citizens, we are heartbroken to have lost one of our esteemed colleagues,” it read. “Rick Hogaboam was an exemplary public servant, a dedicated family man, and a true friend.”

Despite being new to the group of local leaders, he had reportedly worked for the city of Nampa and Canyon County and had already built a positive reputation in the area.

“Our prayers are with Rick’s family and the Nampa community at this time,” the statement concluded.

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