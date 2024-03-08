It’s nigh impossible to change the stripes of a tiger that has lived in the jungle its whole life — even when the tiger is captured and trained for the circus.

A high-profile advocate of criminal justice reform was arrested Thursday after police found a dismembered body inside a New York apartment, according to The New York Times.

Welcome to the circus of criminal reform advocacy. This circus uses real tigers.

Sheldon Johnson, 48, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to WABC-TV.

Early Tuesday morning, authorities were called to an apartment in the Bronx for a wellness check. The building superintendent, Orlando Medina, said a tenant called him around 1 a.m.

“Someone was pleading for their life,” Medina said, according to WABC. “She said she heard two gunshots, someone said, ‘Please don’t kill me, I got family,’ something like that, and two more gunshots pretty quickly.”

Authorities located a human torso and arms inside the apartment.

After obtaining a search warrant for Johnson’s Harlem apartment on Wednesday, detectives said they found the legs and head of the victim — identified as 44-year-old Collin Small — in a freezer.

Should most prison sentences be longer? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (233 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

He had been shot once in the head.

The suspect’s car was searched and investigators discovered a Tyvek suit, according to WABC.

Johnson is innocent until proved guilty, but the evidence up, as described by police, is damning, to say the least.

The irony lies in the fact that he is a criminal reform advocate who appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast last month.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Speaking of his past in the jungle of gang life and how he had turned it around, Johnson told Rogan, “It was at that moment that I really said I have to change my life. I have to change my life. I just can’t do this. I had a wife, I had family still, my son was growing up — he was hearing stories of my so-called notoriety. And I just didn’t want to be that dad.”

He spoke about his life behind bars, saying, “Prison does two things to you. It brings out the best or it brings out the worst.”

When Johnson was released from prison last year after serving a 25-year stint for attempted murder, he chose to walk away from the jungle, he told Rogan.

He went to work as a criminal justice reform advocate for Queens Defenders in the Bronx.

You can take a tiger out of the jungle, but the jungle stays in the heart of the tiger.

Was Johnson able to change his stripes? Certainly not if he is guilty of the crimes with which he has been charged.

When he was arraigned on Thursday night, Johnson’s supporters filled the courtroom, according to WABC. One of them wore a jacket that read “Specializing in wrongful conviction arrests.” Oh, the irony.

Beware ex-cons advocating for criminal justice reform — they usually are soft on crime.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.