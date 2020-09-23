The recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has totally shaken the liberal community.

Due to her work pushing for women to gain equal rights in the workplace, the left now honors Ginsburg as if she was a patron saint.

Some leftists may want to reconsider that praise, however, due to some comments RBG had made several years ago.

In a recently unearthed interview from October 2016, Ginsburg called then-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s anthem-kneeling stun stunt “dumb and disrespectful.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg called Colin Kaepernick’s NFL protest “dumb and disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/4Oin4hbWZ1 — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 20, 2020

Ginsburg made the comments during a promotional interview with journalist Katie Couric, then with Yahoo News, for Ginsburg’s new book, “My Own Words.”

Ginsburg’s now-controversial response was given after Couric asked the Supreme Court justice how she felt about players kneeling for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I think it’s really dumb of them,” Ginsburg replied, according to Yahoo News.

“I think it’s dumb and disrespectful. I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag burning. I think it’s a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it.

“I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act.”

She then further drilled her point home, acknowledging that while football players have the right to kneel, that doesn’t make their actions any less “stupid.”

“If they want to be stupid, there’s no law that should be preventive. If they want to be arrogant, there’s no law that prevents them from that,” the justice continued.

“What I would do is strongly take issue with the point of view that they are expressing when they do that.”

Only days later, Ginsburg softened her comments in a statement released by the Supreme Court, according to Fox News. Without specifically addressing the contents of her own remarks, she said she regretted the tone she took.

Rather than implicitly criticizing Kaepernick for insulting the country, Ginsburg said in the statement, she should have “declined to respond.”

“Some of you have inquired about a book interview in which I was asked how I felt about Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who refused to stand for the national anthem,” the statement read. “Barely aware of the incident or its purpose, my comments were inappropriately dismissive and harsh. I should have declined to respond.”

Although RBG has held many views over the course of her career that most conservatives would rightly scoff at, she didn’t always fall in line with leftist dogma.

And when it came to her opinion on the “dumb and disrespectful” actions of Colin Kaepernick, the vast majority of conservatives couldn’t agree more.

It has been evident since Kaepernick first started the practice that kneeling for the anthem is beyond disrespectful and deeply anti-American.

Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg understood that fact.

