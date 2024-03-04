Recently Retired Border Patrol Chief Makes Damning Revelation About Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
We already know that leading figures in the Biden administration care nothing about border security. But every fresh piece of evidence helps further the case for their outright betrayal of the United States.
Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz told correspondent Cecilia Vega that before his retirement in the spring of 2023 he never once heard from President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I’ve never had one conversation with the president or the vice president, for that matter,” Ortiz recalled.
“And so, I was the chief of the Border Patrol. I commanded 21,000 people,” he said. “That’s a problem.”
Moments later, Vega followed up on Ortiz’s criticism of the Biden administration.
“Do you believe that the White House has sent mixed messages to migrants?” she asked.
“Yeah, most definitely,” he replied.
Vega’s exchange with Ortiz occurred in the middle of a longer segment on the border crisis in Texas.
Aside from allowing the former Border Patrol chief to tell the truth about Biden and Harris, Vega largely parroted establishment talking points.
For instance, in recent months Texas has clashed with the federal government over the latter’s failure to secure the border. Here, Vega tried to depict Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas as a modern-day Jefferson Davis.
“Governor Abbott argued the federal government had failed to fulfill its obligation to the states. And in that, some heard echoes of Texas’ history of rebellion and threats of secession,” she said in a voice-over.
Later, Vega revealed her true establishment colors when she took seriously one of the most atrocious pieces of legislation ever to reach the floor of the U.S. Senate.
“President Biden says that if Republicans were serious about securing the border, they would not have rejected a bipartisan immigration deal in the Senate last month after former President Trump opposed it,” she said in another voice-over.
That supposed “immigration” deal, of course, would have included more money for foreign wars. It also would have allowed 5,000 illegal crossings per day before any security provisions would have taken effect.
Former President Donald Trump did indeed denounce the deal as “horrendous.” And Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called it “even worse than we expected.”
On Feb. 7, the Senate voted 50-49 against the bill.
In sum, Vega and the people at “60 Minutes” did everything possible to sell establishment talking points. After all, CBS serves no other purpose.
The real news here, however, is twofold.
First, the fact that the CBS News program covered the border crisis in the first place tells us something significant. It means the establishment media believe they must help their powerful masters get control of the illegal immigration narrative.
Second, “60 Minutes” allowed Ortiz to report gross negligence on the part of Biden and Harris.
Have media outlets received orders to maintain talking points while at the same time carefully preparing an opening for the establishment to jettison the president and vice president?
Indeed, the fact that CBS would broadcast Ortiz’s interview came as a surprise. His report of negligence from Biden and Harris, of course, did not.
Still, in a Sunday post on the social media platform X, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, who regularly covers illegal immigration, reacted with astonishment to Ortiz’s comments.
“Wow,” Melugin said.
He then recalled a number of “high profile events” that occurred during Ortiz’s tenure as Border Patrol chief.
“And the White House allegedly doesn’t speak to the Chief overseeing 20,000 agents on the front lines?” Melugin said.
Wow.
Raul Ortiz, who served as the Chief of U.S. Border Patrol under Biden from August 2021 through May 2023, says he has never had a conversation with Biden or VP Kamala Harris.
Think about how many high profile events happened in that stretch.
15,000 Haitians under Del Rio… https://t.co/9JSeKvXgnN
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 4, 2024
It is almost as if the Biden administration wanted this invasion to happen.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.