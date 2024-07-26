Recently Retired Border Patrol Union President Lays Out the 'Very Disappointing' Truth About Kamala Harris' Immigration Efforts

As Vice President Kamala Harris gets closer to securing the Democratic Party’s nomination for the presidency, the left is scrambling to cover up her record of total failure at the southern border.

Despite being dubbed the “border czar,” we are now told that such a title never existed and that Harris did not have the job of addressing why millions of illegals easily stream into this country. To be sure, that was the job she was given, and now those who worked alongside her are speaking out about the poor job she did.

Brandon Judd, recently retired as president of the Border Patrol Union, spoke out about working alongside Harris on immigration issues, Fox News reported.

He recalled, “It’s very disappointing. We gave her the policies that she needed to implement. She refused to implement those.”

According to numbers cited by Fox, as Judd worked with Harris, border crossings reached all-time highs for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Fox reported, crossings from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras made up 41 percent of border apprehensions in 2021. This number dropped to 21 percent by the 2023 fiscal year.

Before we start applauding her, understand what that means.

Illegals apprehended from those places dropped. We absolutely cannot conclude from that statistic that the number of illegals coming from those countries into the United States has actually dropped.

Furthermore, that could also be taken to mean that the number of illegal immigrants from other countries rose — drastically.

Is illegal immigration a top 3 issue in the 2024 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (78 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

Harris’ job under President Joe Biden’s “Root Causes” executive order was to address why illegal immigrants from these northern triangle countries were flooding the border.

Harris negotiated in June 2021 to send $4 billion to Central American countries to address the root causes of illegal immigration during a visit to Mexico, which also resulted in private companies investing an additional $5.2 billion in those countries.

However, she has not been to the border or any of these countries since January 2022.

No new commitments have been made, and illegal immigration continues to be a major problem.

As Judd put it, Harris did not understand what the actual issues were that lead to this migration influx.

“The major problem is the root causes she identified: political instability, climate and crime,” he told Fox. “That was the same under President Trump, yet we did not see an explosion in illegal immigration under the Trump administration.”

Judd elaborated further.

“She has not addressed any of the root causes, and she refuses to recognize what the actual root causes are.”

“If she would have dealt with what she identified, we would have less illegal immigration, but she didn’t even deal with those causes that she identified.”

If Judd’s remarks about Harris foreshadow what her presidency would entail, the border will only be the beginning.

This was Harris’ job, and she failed miserably.

When looking back at three and a half years under the Biden administration, what record does she have to stand on?

She failed to address the border, gave speeches full of word salads and inappropriate laughter, and helped perpetuate the sham that the president was not senile and unfit to serve.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.