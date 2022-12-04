'Reckless Driver' Nails 2 Cars in Walmart Parking Lot, Police Shocked to Find Out Who the Culprit Is

An accident last week in a Walmart parking lot left Kilgore, Texas, police facing a driver who would not offer a word of apology.

The Kilgore Police Department posted about the unusual occurrence on Facebook.

“KPD apprehended a reckless driver today after he ran into two cars in the parking lot [at] Walmart,” the post said.

“Thankfully no one was injured in this crash. One of the victims saw the suspect barelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. He was shocked to see the driver was a dog! Yep, the pooch was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred.”

Police say a Walmart parking lot wreck in Texas is believed to have been caused by a driving dog. https://t.co/BPv8883UsA — WFAA (@wfaa) December 2, 2022

The post said that the dog was not trying out a permit, but that a bit of a mishap took place.

“The investigation revealed the dog was sitting in the unoccupied vehicle waiting on his humans while they shopped. He apparently got [a] little antsy and bounced around the cab setting this truck in motion,” the post continued.

“The steering [column] had some prior damage and this pooch must have placed the vehicle in drive. He was also wearing a [leash] and it’s believed he got that caught on the emergency brake and released it.”

Police said the dog ended up where the driver should have been.

“It doesn’t sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash. He certainly has a guilty look on his face,” the post concluded.

The episode is relatively tame compared to the 2019 exploits of a dog in Florida.

Florida neighbors in a cul-de-sac watched in awe as a car moved in circles while in reverse for an hour.

Police & firefighters arrived on the scene & finally stopped the car.

The driver was a dog!

No one was Injured just a dizzy dog 😇#dogs#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/vzAWWzsNWb — ∼Marietta (@MariettaTweetz) November 22, 2019

According to CNN, a black Labrador retriever hopped in his owner’s car, which was running.

Using a tactic the dog never revealed, the dog managed to get the car into reverse. The vehicle drove in circles for an hour before hitting a mailbox and some garbage cans, ending the adventure. The dog was not injured.

Dogs go for joyride in their human’s car and crash into a West Virginia Walmart https://t.co/xp87IyhcP3 pic.twitter.com/6NMpuiOZpe — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 1, 2016

In August 2016, a woman went into a Walmart in Huntington, West Virginia, but left the car running, so her two dogs could enjoy the air conditioning, according to USA Today.

Somehow, with the ability of paws to do things humans can never imagine, the car went into gear — but only until it rolled into the side of the Walmart building. One dog also managed to roll down the passenger’s side front-seat window. The dogs were not hurt.

