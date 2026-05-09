Reckoning: Islamic Group with Terror Ties Set to Be Investigated by GOP

The Council on American‑Islamic Relations is coming under attack as House Republicans examine the extent to which it is trying to subvert American law with Sharia law.

A House Judiciary subcommittee has scheduled a hearing to examine how CAIR and its fellow travelers are pushing anti-Western ideals, according to the Daily Signal.

“Sharia law has no place in the United States, and these hearings are about exposing it, defending the rule of law, and protecting the values that make America strong,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said.

Roy chairs the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, which will hold a hearing titled, “Sharia‑Free America: Why Political Islam and Sharia Law Are Incompatible With the U.S. Constitution, Part II.”

The hearing announcement said the hearing will focus on “the role organizations like CAIR play in promoting and funding” actions contrary to U.S. law.

“In our first hearing this February, we exposed how Sharia law and Islam are being pushed,” Roy said.

“This follow‑up hearing will highlight new incidents unfolding throughout our nation and examine the role organizations like CAIR play in promoting and funding these efforts. Islam is incompatible with Western civilization,” he said.

Roy, who has accused CAIR of having a “30‑year history replete with associating with terrorist groups and individuals who want to undermine the security and values of the U.S. and its allies,” has proposed legislation to make the group a Specially Designated Terrorist Organization.

CAIR, he has said, “has harbored ties to terrorist organizations including Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other extremist groups while operating under the guise of a nonprofit and reaping the benefits of 501(c)(3) tax status.”

In April, Roy was the lead author of a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asking him to suspend and debar CAIR.

“CAIR’s longstanding ties to terrorist organizations, including Hamas — a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) — combined with documented financial mismanagement and misuse of federal grant funds administered by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), pose a grave risk to national security and render CAIR unfit to receive taxpayer dollars,” the letter said, noting that $15 million federal money sub-granted by California has gone to CAIR since 2022.

The letter noted that in November, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot labeled the “Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as Foreign Terrorist and Transnational Criminal Organizations under the Texas Penal and Texas Property Codes.”

“CAIR’s status as a federal grant recipient not only jeopardizes public funds but also threatens national security by subsidizing an entity aligned with terrorist groups and extremist movements. Immediate suspension is essential to prevent further harm, followed by formal debarment proceedings to bar CAIR from all federal non-procurement programs, including ORR grants,” the letter said, referring to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“Congressman Roy stands out for his commitment to protecting Western values in the face of Islamist threats,” Benjamin Baird, director of Middle East Forum Action, said in a statement on the group’s website. “We will continue to work with congressional leaders to dismantle Islamist organizations, debar them from receiving federal funds, delist them as tax-free nonprofits, and designate the worst offenders as terrorist organizations.”

As noted by The New York Times, Nihad Awad, CAIR’s national executive director, had celebrated the Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians at the hands of Hamas.

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp, on Oct. 7,” he said. “And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land and walk free into their land that they were not allowed to walk in.

“And yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense, have the right to defend themselves, and yes, Israel as an occupying power does not have that right to self-defense,” he said.

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