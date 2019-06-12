Record Confidence in Job Market Proves Democrats’ Campaign of Deception About the Trump Economy

John Adams famously observed that “facts are stubborn things.” The Democrats are discovering just how insightful Adams was as they try to convince the American people that the economy isn’t in the midst of a historic boom that’s driving growth to historic levels.

According to a recent Gallup poll, confidence in the U.S. job market is the highest that the polling firm has recorded since it began tracking the statistic in 2001, with 71 percent of respondents saying that “now is a good time to find a quality job.” Perceptions are even better among those who are already in the workforce, 74 percent of whom rate the job market positively.

As it has throughout the past year, confidence in the overall economy remains “strong” across the country, as well, with 51 percent of Americans rating the current economic conditions as “excellent or good” and 54 percent of U.S. adults agreeing that “economic conditions are getting better.”

This last one is an especially important finding. It says that Americans are looking ahead with confidence in our economy and their ability to prosper in it.

Of course, these findings bluntly contradict what the Democrats have been saying about the U.S. economy for the last two-and-a-half years, proving that voters are far less gullible than liberals seem to think.

During a recent speech, for instance, Sen. Kamala Harris blasted Trump’s economic policies, claiming that “America’s economy is not working for working people.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden pulled a similar stunt, absurdly proclaiming that Trump’s tax cuts had no effect on “real” people, even though roughly 80 percent of Americans enjoyed a tax cut last year averaging well over $1,000.

“The godawful tax cut has not helped anybody who’s real, anybody out there breaking their neck trying to figure out how to make the next meal,” Biden nonetheless remarked.

This brand of flagrant demagoguery has been ineffective for one simple reason — the Trump economy is “working” for millions of “real” Americans.

The U.S. unemployment rate, for instance, is the lowest it’s been for the last 50 years, dropping to an incredible 3.6 percent in April.

Likewise, GDP is growing at over 3 percent, consistent with Trump’s promise to expand the country’s economy.

With more job openings available than there are workers to fill them, average hourly earnings increased 3.2 percent over the past year, and paychecks will only continue to swell as companies seek to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the president’s pro-growth agenda.

This is what genuine economic prosperity looks like — not that Democrat politicians would know.

Sadly for the Democrat demagogues, John Adams was right — facts are stubborn things. That’s precisely why Americans aren’t falling for the liberal disinformation campaign designed to obscure the truth about the U.S. economy.

Here’s looking to more good times ahead.

Bay Buchanan is a former U.S. treasurer.

