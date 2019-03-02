The Record for Smallest Boy Ever Born and Sent Home Healthy Has Just Been Broken

As legislators in the United States are embroiled in debates on abortion that focus on how late in a woman’s pregnancy the government will allow an abortion, a case in Japan has provided new information about the viability of an unborn child.

A baby boy who was only 9.45 ounces at birth has been released from a Japanese hospital. Based on current research, he is the smallest baby boy ever to have survived, the BBC reported.

Reuters reported that the boy, born at 24 weeks, weighed 268 grams, less than the previous known record of 279 grams for a boy. The smallest girl ever recorded who lived weighed 252 grams.

The boy was born in August through an emergency C-section and has since been in an intensive care unit.

At the time he was born, the child had not been gaining weight and doctors were unsure he would survive to full term.

Dr. Takeshi Arimitsu of the Keio University’s School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, said that when the boy was born, he relied upon a ventilator to breathe and an umbilical catheter for infusion therapy, CNN reported.

The child was feeding normally when he was released and had grown to a little over seven pounds.

“There is a possibility that babies will be able to leave the hospital in good health, even though they are born small,” Arimitsu said.

The release of the premature baby comes at a time when Democratic lawmakers are being accused of supporting infanticide in their position on key abortion legislation.

Senate Democrats just voted against legislation to prevent the killing of newborn infant children. The Democrat position on abortion is now so extreme that they don’t mind executing babies AFTER birth…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2019

Social media users noted the contrast between the celebration of this tiny life and the grim reality of abortion.

Smallest Baby Boy, Born at 24 Weeks, a Reminder that US’ #IMMORAL #PureEvil Abortion Policy Kills COUNTLESS Viable Innocent Babies Yearly https://t.co/KRXg594Jc3 — ❌ WakeUP2017 ❌ (@Deplorable80210) March 2, 2019

If you’ve ever needed proof that abortion is sick and wrong, here you go. As disturbing as it may sound, abortionists have murdered babies who were more developed than this little guy. Cute kid. https://t.co/iGy9LaQjA3 — Walton And Johnson (@WaltonNJohnson) March 1, 2019

While US Democrats fight to keep killing babies born alive after #abortion, Japan fought to keep a premature baby alive against all odds! #babiesareblessings #prolife https://t.co/xnOBL8rmKo — BEL❤VED (@I_am_prolife) February 28, 2019

“I can only say I’m happy that he has grown this big because honestly, I wasn’t sure he could survive,” the boy’s mother said, according to Tokyo’s Keio University Hospital.

Since 1936, 23 babies have survived who weighed less than 10.58 ounces. Of those, 19 have been female.

