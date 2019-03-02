SECTIONS
The Record for Smallest Boy Ever Born and Sent Home Healthy Has Just Been Broken

By Jack Davis
Published March 2, 2019 at 12:25pm
As legislators in the United States are embroiled in debates on abortion that focus on how late in a woman’s pregnancy the government will allow an abortion, a case in Japan has provided new information about the viability of an unborn child.

A baby boy who was only 9.45 ounces at birth has been released from a Japanese hospital. Based on current research, he is the smallest baby boy ever to have survived, the BBC reported.

Reuters reported that the boy, born at 24 weeks, weighed 268 grams, less than the previous known record of 279 grams for a boy. The smallest girl ever recorded who lived weighed 252 grams.

The boy was born in August through an emergency C-section and has since been in an intensive care unit.

At the time he was born, the child had not been gaining weight and doctors were unsure he would survive to full term.

Dr. Takeshi Arimitsu of the Keio University’s School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, said that when the boy was born, he relied upon a ventilator to breathe and an umbilical catheter for infusion therapy, CNN reported.

The child was feeding normally when he was released and had grown to a little over seven pounds.

“There is a possibility that babies will be able to leave the hospital in good health, even though they are born small,” Arimitsu said.

The release of the premature baby comes at a time when Democratic lawmakers are being accused of supporting infanticide in their position on key abortion legislation.

Social media users noted the contrast between the celebration of this tiny life and the grim reality of abortion.

“I can only say I’m happy that he has grown this big because honestly, I wasn’t sure he could survive,” the boy’s mother said, according to Tokyo’s Keio University Hospital.

Since 1936, 23 babies have survived who weighed less than 10.58 ounces. Of those, 19 have been female.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
