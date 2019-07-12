Records Reveal Disgraced Epstein’s Overwhelming Investment in Democratic Machine

Federal election documents reveal convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s donations overwhelmingly went to the Democratic party.

Most of the donations came during the 1990s and ceased after the year 2000 as authorities began to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct, The Washington Times reports.

The documents reveal that Epstein made 26 donations to Democrats during the 1990s while donating to Republicans only 3 times.

It’s no secret that the billionaire investor traveled with former President Bill Clinton on his private jet the “Lolita Express.”

Federal Aviation Administration flight logs from 2016 show that the two men flew together upwards of 26 times, Fox News previously reported.

After Epstein was arrested on sex charges earlier this week, however, many have tried to highlight President Donald Trump’s relationship with the financier.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway smashed attempts to tie the two together, claiming the men haven’t spoken in over a decade.

“I talked to the president this morning. He hasn’t talked or had contact with Epstein in years and years and years, and over a decade at least,” she said.

It’s clear from the election documents that Epstein overwhelmingly supported Democrats, not Republicans like Trump.

Democrats that profited from Epstein in the ’90s include Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Jeff Bingaman of New Mexico, Joe Lieberman and Chris Dodd of Connecticut, John Glenn of Ohio, Bill Bradley of New Jersey, Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York, and Mark Pryor of Arkansas, The Washington Times reported.

In addition to contributing to senatorial campaigns, Epstein also donated to the Democratic party as a whole.

The documents reveal that Epstein gave $29,000 to the Democratic senatorial campaign arm.

He also gave $25,000 to the Democratic National Committee.

Some campaigns have recently returned the contributions, The Washington Times noted.

Just last year, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee gave back $10,000 while the Dodd and Moynihan campaigns each returned $1000 of campaign contributions.

Epstein was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sex trafficking minors in both New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

The indictment alleges that Epstein “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes.”

