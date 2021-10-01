In another show of political moderateness, President Joe Biden has nominated a Soviet-style communist to regulate the American banking system.

Saule Omarova, who the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board has called “the wrong nominee for the wrong industry in the wrong country in the wrong century,” is a law professor at Cornell University.

Before joining the ranks of Western academia, Omarova graduated from the University of Moscow on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship.

She wears these communist sympathies on her sleeve.

“Until I came to the US,” Omarova tweeted in March 2019, “I couldn’t imagine that things like gender pay gap still existed in today’s world. Say what you will about old USSR, there was no gender pay gap there. Market doesn’t always ‘know best.’”

When accounting for hours worked, job choice, willingness to relocate or work outdoors, time spent out of the workforce, temperamental differences and numerous other factors, there is no gender pay gap in the United States the way that leftists mean.

But that’s miles from the point when considering that Biden has put forth an actual communist to lecture Americans about free markets while ignoring the gulags, state-sanctioned murder and seizure of private property in “old USSR.”

Like the radical progressives who tout Castro-era Cuban literacy rates while glossing over the other stuff, Omarova later conceded that while there may not have been perfect gender equality in the Soviet Union, it did get one thing right: “people’s salaries were set [by the state] in a gender-blind manner. And all women got very generous maternity benefits,” both of which “are still a pipe dream in our society!”

The Biden administration must be under the impression that polls indicating support for raising the federal minimum wage equate to public endorsement for the effective nationalization of private industry.

As more proof of Biden administration centrism, Omarova believes the Federal Reserve should seize the money deposited in private bank accounts by American consumers.

This, she argued in a recent academic paper titled “The People’s Ledger,” would “effectively ‘end banking,’ as we know it” and make the federal government the “ultimate public platform for generating, modulating, and allocating financial resources in a modern economy.”

Aside from the actually dangerous ideas (in contrast to the not-really-all-that-dangerous ideas of those vicious conservatives), there is the run-of-the-mill progressive word-vomit which has become normalized in American culture — namely calling Wall Street a “quintessential a**hole industry,” suggesting banks must lose their “special status” and promising to radically reshape or end [insert important thing] as we know it.

This is the sort of garbage that arouses progressive Democrats and their media allies, both of whom launched into support mode for the resurrection of Soviet-era politics.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren called the nomination “tremendous news” on Twitter; Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, promised in a news release that Omarova would “ensure the economy works for everyone.”

Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the @USOCC is tremendous news. She is an excellent choice to oversee and regulate the activities of our nation’s largest banks and I have no doubt she’ll be a fearless champion for consumers. https://t.co/zW6DqO8lUl — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 23, 2021

Ignoring the whole blatant communism thing, The New York Times headlined that “Biden’s Pick for Bank Regulator Worries Banks Are Getting Too Powerful,” noting that Omarova merely wants “a more equal share of power and success between taxpayers and big banks.”

Politico substituted “Wall Street critic” for “open communist.”

Much of the press has missed the opportunity to hammer home the point that Omarova is such a pinko that even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen objected to her nomination, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This is utter silliness. The Biden administration has no intention of being moderate; it is instead just going to hand over the reins to the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party, which aims to bring America to her knees before the world.

This, as it turns out, is not all it has in common with the former Soviet Union.

