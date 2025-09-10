Share
Commentary

Red Alert: First Kirk Shot, Now School Shooting - Multiple Critical Casualties

 By Johnathan Jones  September 10, 2025 at 1:52pm
Three people are in critical condition after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado, according to multiple reports, and on a day that already has millions struggling to accept the violence that has consumed people’s hearts.

CNN reported that at least two of the school shooting victims are students, citing the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evergreen is located about 28 miles southwest of Denver.

The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded, Jefferson County officials confirmed.

The district urged people to stay away from the area during the response.

KDVR reported that Jefferson County authorities received reports of an “active assailant” near the high school on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post on X that at least two students were shot and taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released further details about the shooter or a possible motive, or any suspect information.


This school shooting unfolded almost simultaneously with the shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in neighboring Utah.

Two horrific attacks. Two different states. The same moment in time.

Related:
Watch: Utah Gov. Reads Twisted Messages Engraved on Bullet Casings Used by Charlie Kirk's Killer

It is tempting to treat these as separate tragedies. But they point to something deeper, which is the very real presence of Satan among people who have abandoned God.

America is stricken by evil, and it is spreading.

We are watching a country consumed by violence, spiritual decay, and division.

Until America humbles itself before God, we will see blood on our streets, in our schools, and at political events. Only He can cure a nation plagued by a mind virus.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




