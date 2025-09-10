Red Alert: First Kirk Shot, Now School Shooting - Multiple Critical Casualties

Three people are in critical condition after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado, according to multiple reports, and on a day that already has millions struggling to accept the violence that has consumed people’s hearts.

CNN reported that at least two of the school shooting victims are students, citing the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evergreen is located about 28 miles southwest of Denver.

The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded, Jefferson County officials confirmed.

Urgent Alert:

There are reports of an active assailant in the area of Evergreen High School. If you have children who attend the school, please do not go directly to the school as it is still an active scene. We will update with a reunifiction point as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/zNr11MTi6g — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) September 10, 2025

REUNIFICATION LOCATION CHANGE:

THE REUNIFICATION LOCATION FOR EVERGREEN HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN CHANGED TO BERGEN MEADOW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AT 1928 HIWAN DR. pic.twitter.com/cAi0XEpLBM — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) September 10, 2025

The district urged people to stay away from the area during the response.

KDVR reported that Jefferson County authorities received reports of an “active assailant” near the high school on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a post on X that at least two students were shot and taken to the hospital.

JCSO confirming a shooting at Evergreen High School. At least two students have been shot and are enroute to the hospital. Media staging at Evergreen Lake. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/0ONQ9U4xAh — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 10, 2025

Authorities have not released further details about the shooter or a possible motive, or any suspect information.

🚨BREAKING: SCHOOL SHOOTING Multiple shots reported at Evergreen High School in Colorado. At least 2 students injured, victims hospitalized. Reunification set up at Wilmot Elementary. Authorities are investigating. pic.twitter.com/j8efPE3m1A — David Nino Rodriguez (@ninoboxer) September 10, 2025



This school shooting unfolded almost simultaneously with the shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in neighboring Utah.

Two horrific attacks. Two different states. The same moment in time.

It is tempting to treat these as separate tragedies. But they point to something deeper, which is the very real presence of Satan among people who have abandoned God.

America is stricken by evil, and it is spreading.

We are watching a country consumed by violence, spiritual decay, and division.

Until America humbles itself before God, we will see blood on our streets, in our schools, and at political events. Only He can cure a nation plagued by a mind virus.

