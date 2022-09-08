Share
Red Alert: Man Live-Streaming Shooting Spree According to Authorities, Police Desperately Seeking Help

 By Michael Austin  September 7, 2022 at 6:39pm
Law enforcement authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, are looking for a young black male live streaming himself carrying out random shootings.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Police Department put out a series of tweets alerting the public to the current situation.

“ALERT!! ARMED AND DANGEROUS,” the first tweet pushed out by Memphis PD read.

“Be on the lookout for a male Black occupying a blue or silver sedan (possibly and Infiniti or Nissan) who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where he is now.”

Can good civilians help stop crime if they are armed?

According to the latest available update, the suspect is still at large.

The Memphis Police Department has advised the public to remain indoors until the situation is resolved.

Videos of the young man’s live stream are flooding social media.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted out a portion of the shooter’s live stream on social media.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content that some viewers will find disturbing.

The Western Journal has reached out to the Memphis Police Department and will update this story if and when the publication receives a response.

