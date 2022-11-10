Red Alert: Republicans Flip Another Battleground-State Congressional Seat

Parts of Arizona formerly represented by a Democrat in Congress have elected a Republican.

Republican Juan Ciscomani has been announced as the winner of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District race over Democrat Kirsten Engel.

The race was called by Twitter’s Decision Desk. According numbers reported by The New York Times, with 67 percent of the voting precincts in, Ciscomani was leading Engel 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent, with a 7,838-vote margin over his opponent.

Decision Desk HQ projects Juan Ciscomani (R) wins election to the U.S. House in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District. D to R Flip.#DecisionMade: 5:04pm EST Follow more results here: https://t.co/AOgwtoN5Dd pic.twitter.com/zk5CzqcMY6 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 9, 2022



The seat is currently held by Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick, who did not seek another term, and covers much of what was the 2nd Congressional District before redistricting.

The newly drawn 2nd District also went Republican, with former Navy SEAL Eli Crane defeating incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who formerly represented the 1st Congressional District.

The 1st District had not yet been called, but Democrat Jevin Hodge was leading incumbent Republican Rep. David Schweikert, who was representing the former 6th District.

Ciscomani is an advisor to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

He was a senior program development specialist at the University of Arizona and was vice president of outreach for the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Both a proud and humbling day for our family! Grateful to God. 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 #AZ06 https://t.co/Cbr1cFcORy — Laura Ciscomani (@LauraCiscomani1) November 8, 2022

“The most important function of government is to protect its citizens, and the Biden-Harris administration is failing. Securing our border is the federal government’s responsibility. Under President Trump’s administration, we made real progress. But now, our border is in crisis,” Cicsomani said on his campaign website.

Ciscomani said economic issues needed attention.

“Arizona families and senior citizens are being crushed by soaring inflation, the rising cost of living, and record-setting gas and grocery prices. Meanwhile, Washington keeps printing more money and making things worse. As a dad of 6, Juan knows the challenges facing families firsthand. The Biden administration remains completely out of touch,” his campaign site said.

#AZ06 is yet to be decided, but we are ahead, overcoming the national trends and feeling good. As the counting continues, Laura and I just want to express how grateful we are to everyone for your support in this campaign. We are blessed and wouldn’t be here without YOU. 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KfslyJXo85 — Juan Ciscomani (@JuanCiscomani) November 9, 2022

The site noted that America must protect its values as well as its borders.

“Washington liberals are losing sight of what it is to be an American – worse, many of them seem ashamed of being Americans. Juan is the candidate we need to defend our American values and our Constitution for the next generation,” the campaign website said.

Will the Republicans take the House of Representatives? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (50 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Juan will stand up to extreme ideas like Critical Race Theory, which teaches that race matters more than hard work and individual effort. He knows from personal experience that’s not true, and Juan will fight to stop these dangerous ideas at every turn.

“Our country’s future depends on it,” the site said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.