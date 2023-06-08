Red Alert: Top Democrat Proposes 28th Amendment to the Constitution

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has proposed a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution that he says would curb gun violence in America.

It does not mention an epidemic of mental illness or a lack of basic human empathy among previous and would-be shooters, but it instead focuses on stripping away Americans’ gun rights.

The new amendment, which Newsom proposed both on Twitter and through a news release, would ban so-called “assault weapons” nationwide, would mandate waiting periods for purchasers, and would also institute universal background checks, he said.

Newsom claimed his proposed amendment if ratified would also protect the Second Amendment.

“Our ability to make a more perfect union is literally written into the Constitution,” he said. “So today, I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to do just that.”

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis. The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction. The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact: 1)… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7fyfH0Cf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023

Newsom argued a 28th amendment would “enshrine in the Constitution common sense gun safety measures that Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and gun owners overwhelmingly support — while leaving the 2nd Amendment unchanged and respecting America’s gun-owning tradition.”

Buried in the news release is a sentence that signals such an amendment could go beyond the governor’s proposed measures.

The release states, “Additionally, the 28th Amendment will affirm Congress, states, and local governments can enact additional common-sense gun safety regulations that save lives.”

The passage of such an amendment will be a long shot for the governor.

In order to amend the Constitution, Congress would need to pass legislation with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and in the Senate.

That, or a constitutional convention must be called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures.

Newsom indicated he will seek 33 state legislatures that will agree with California that an amendment is needed to curb gun violence.

“The Governor will work with grassroots supporters, elected and civic leaders, and broad and diverse coalitions across the nation to fight for the passage of similar resolutions in other state legislatures to ensure the convening of a constitutional convention limited to this subject,” Newsom’s office said.

The governor’s office acknowledged “33 other states, in addition to California, would need to take action to convene such a convention.”

That does not appear likely to happen as many states across the South, Midwest, and Mountain West have actually relaxed their gun laws in recent years.

Additionally, Congress is closely divided along party lines, meaning getting a two-thirds vote in both chambers to agree on something so controversial seems highly unlikely.

Newsom’s office said Thursday his state’s strict gun control laws should be used as a model for the rest of the country.

“California’s nation-leading gun safety laws serve as a valuable blueprint for other states and Congress to save lives,” his office said.

