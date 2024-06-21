Red State Attorney General Unveils Legal Action Against New York Over 'Direct Attack on Our Democratic Process'

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Friday that his state will be filing a lawsuit against New York state over the way it persecuted former President Donald Trump in the recent trial that resulted in Trump’s conviction on charges of falsifying business records.

“I will be filing suit against the State of New York for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump,” Bailey, a Republican, posted on X. “It’s time to restore the rule of law.”

“We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election,” he wrote in another post, adding “Stay tuned.”

We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election. Stay tuned. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 21, 2024

“Radical progressives in New York are trying to rig the 2024 election. We have to stand up and fight back,” Bailey told Fox News.

“The investigations and subsequent prosecutions of former President Donald J. Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the United States Department of Justice,” he added.

Bailey’s office said that because the lawsuit will be one state suing another, the case would head directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last week, Bailey summed up his position on Trump’s trial during an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

“The people of the State of Missouri, whom I am tasked with protecting, watched in horror recently as the left’s direct assault on President Trump manifested itself in the form of a politically motivated, legally specious, and corrupt prosecution of the President, which resulted in an errant criminal conviction,” he wrote in his prepared remarks to the panel.

Bailey wrote that “the left has prioritized its hatred of President Trump above the rule of law. To put it plainly, the left hates President Trump more than they love this country.”

Trump’s trial “represents one of the most morally abhorrent volleys in the left’s on-going barrage of lawfare,” he wrote.

“This prosecution was politically motivated and replete with legal error,” he continued.

“The case against President Trump exposed rampant corruption in the New York system, where the Biden administration’s crooked DOJ deployed personnel to New York to further the illicit prosecutions of Trump,” Bailey wrote.

“The goal for these prosecutors was never to obtain an actual conviction but to take President Trump off of the campaign trail,” he added.

Bailey said the timing of the charges following Trump’s announcement he would seek the presidency made the trail reek of “substantial reason to suspect the Biden administration has coordinated with Bragg and others to bring prosecutions against Trump,” he wrote.

Bailey further argued that Missouri residents have “the right to know to what extent the prosecutions of a prominent presidential candidate are being coordinated by the federal government, which is currently run by President Trump’s principal political opponent.”

