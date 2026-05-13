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Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi, seen in a 2022 photo, cancelled the special legislative session.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi, seen in a 2022 photo, cancelled the special legislative session. (Rogelio V. Solis - file / AP)

Red-State Governor Cancels Special Redistricting Session for Congressional Seats

 By Randy DeSoto  May 13, 2026 at 1:38pm
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Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, in an apparent reversal, rescinded his call for a special legislative session to redraw the state’s legislative district maps.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Louisiana v. Callais that congressional districts formed on the basis of race are unconstitutional, meaning the seat held by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District likely is, too.

Further paving the way to redraw congressional districts, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower federal court’s ruling on Monday that had found a 2022 map Republicans passed did not comply with the Voting Rights Act, the Magnolia Tribune reported.

Reeves responded to the ruling, posting on X, “The 5th Circuit just vacated the liability order in our judicial redistricting case. Post Callais, both the plaintiffs and the State jointly requested this action. A good day for those who believe in the principle that all Americans are created equal. A good day for law and order. A good day for Mississippi!”

However, Reeves said Wednesday morning in an interview on SuperTalk News that he plans to rescind the special session that he had called for May 20, according to the Magnolia Tribune.

“Because of that, there is no longer any reason for the Legislature to come in on next Wednesday for judicial redistricting and so I do not expect that the Legislature will come in next Wednesday because there is no reason to do so,” he said.

Reeves responded Wednesday to a post by SuperTalk News, writing,  “Just to clarify, I said I expect lawmakers to redraw congressional lines BETWEEN NOW and 2027 elections! I also expect them to redraw legislative and Supreme Court lines between now and 2027 elections!” The 2027 elections are for Mississippi offices, including the legislature and governor.

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So that would seem to indicate he’s leaving the issue of redrawing congressional lines open, but perhaps unlikely before November’s midterms.

“Understand something, that maybe while it may be in the best interest of some individual politicians in Mississippi to talk about congressional redistricting, what happens in Mississippi doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Reeves said, according to the Magnolia Tribune. “I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of Mississippi and I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of America and I’m going work very closely with the Trump administration to accomplish both of those goals.”

“The tenure of Congressman Bennie Thompson’s reign of terror over the 2nd Congressional District is over. It is not a question of if; it’s a question of when,” Reeves said, noting that congressional redistricting will continue to be considered. “It is fair to say that we are looking at every potential option as to what that may look like and when is the best time to look at it.”

Thompson chaired House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 committee, which targeted President Donald Trump and his followers.

Mississippi held its primary elections for this fall’s general election in March, so there would need to be new primaries conducted in any districts that are redrawn.

Thompson, first elected to Congress in a special election in 1993, is the only Democrat in Mississippi’s four-member U.S. House delegation.

His Second Congressional District runs nearly the length of the entire western side of Mississippi and could now be divided up to create more compact ones.

Conservative political activist Scott Pressler, among many others, responded to Reeves’ call for action by 2027, writing, “Lawmakers need to redraw congressional maps to go into effect BEFORE the 2026 elections.”

Another wrote, “Pass the map Governor Reeves, and do it now. Snarky clap backs on X mean nothing if you don’t actually produce any results.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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