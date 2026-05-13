Red-State Governor Cancels Special Redistricting Session for Congressional Seats

Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, in an apparent reversal, rescinded his call for a special legislative session to redraw the state’s legislative district maps.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Louisiana v. Callais that congressional districts formed on the basis of race are unconstitutional, meaning the seat held by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson in Mississippi’s Second Congressional District likely is, too.

Further paving the way to redraw congressional districts, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a lower federal court’s ruling on Monday that had found a 2022 map Republicans passed did not comply with the Voting Rights Act, the Magnolia Tribune reported.

Reeves responded to the ruling, posting on X, “The 5th Circuit just vacated the liability order in our judicial redistricting case. Post Callais, both the plaintiffs and the State jointly requested this action. A good day for those who believe in the principle that all Americans are created equal. A good day for law and order. A good day for Mississippi!”

The 5th Circuit just vacated the liability order in our judicial redistricting case. Post Callais, both the plaintiffs and the State jointly requested this action. A good day for those who believe in the principle that all Americans are created equal. A good day for law and… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 11, 2026

However, Reeves said Wednesday morning in an interview on SuperTalk News that he plans to rescind the special session that he had called for May 20, according to the Magnolia Tribune.

“Because of that, there is no longer any reason for the Legislature to come in on next Wednesday for judicial redistricting and so I do not expect that the Legislature will come in next Wednesday because there is no reason to do so,” he said.

Reeves responded Wednesday to a post by SuperTalk News, writing, “Just to clarify, I said I expect lawmakers to redraw congressional lines BETWEEN NOW and 2027 elections! I also expect them to redraw legislative and Supreme Court lines between now and 2027 elections!” The 2027 elections are for Mississippi offices, including the legislature and governor.

Just to clarify, I said I expect lawmakers to redraw congressional lines BETWEEN NOW and 2027 elections! I also expect them to redraw legislative and Supreme Court lines between now and 2027 elections! https://t.co/eTJK4YXC2h — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 13, 2026

So that would seem to indicate he’s leaving the issue of redrawing congressional lines open, but perhaps unlikely before November’s midterms.

“Understand something, that maybe while it may be in the best interest of some individual politicians in Mississippi to talk about congressional redistricting, what happens in Mississippi doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Reeves said, according to the Magnolia Tribune. “I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of Mississippi and I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of America and I’m going work very closely with the Trump administration to accomplish both of those goals.”

“The tenure of Congressman Bennie Thompson’s reign of terror over the 2nd Congressional District is over. It is not a question of if; it’s a question of when,” Reeves said, noting that congressional redistricting will continue to be considered. “It is fair to say that we are looking at every potential option as to what that may look like and when is the best time to look at it.”

Bennie Thompson calls MS-2 “my congressional district.” No Sir. MS-2 is not YOUR congressional district. It is the people of Mississippi’s!!@BennieGThompson’s reign of terror on MS-2 is over. It is not a matter of “IF…” Just a matter of “WHEN!” https://t.co/xOHwApkpGE — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 13, 2026

Thompson chaired House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 committee, which targeted President Donald Trump and his followers.

🚨HUGE: The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled 100% UNANIMOUSLY to remove the block, allowing Mississippi to redraw their race-based congressional maps. This puts the fake J6 Committee Ringleader Bennie Thompson (D-MS) in serious jeopardy of losing his seat. Let’s go!… pic.twitter.com/FfZwrZD7dX — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 12, 2026

Mississippi held its primary elections for this fall’s general election in March, so there would need to be new primaries conducted in any districts that are redrawn.

Thompson, first elected to Congress in a special election in 1993, is the only Democrat in Mississippi’s four-member U.S. House delegation.

His Second Congressional District runs nearly the length of the entire western side of Mississippi and could now be divided up to create more compact ones.

🚨 HUGE NEWS: THIS Congressional map of Mississippi could soon happen if the Supreme Court strikes down the race-based VRA districts 100% Republican! We need to beat Democrats at their own game. Mississippi now has a special session for redistricting set in anticipation of… pic.twitter.com/u5OsjsrWJs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 25, 2026

Conservative political activist Scott Pressler, among many others, responded to Reeves’ call for action by 2027, writing, “Lawmakers need to redraw congressional maps to go into effect BEFORE the 2026 elections.”

Another wrote, “Pass the map Governor Reeves, and do it now. Snarky clap backs on X mean nothing if you don’t actually produce any results.”

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