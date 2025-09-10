Red State Nebraska Betrays Entire US - Inks African Truck Driver Deal Weeks After 3 Americans Killed by Foreign Trucker

Just weeks after two liberal states made headlines in the worst way possible for licensing an illegal alien whose lack of truck-driving skills was implicated in an accident, which killed three people, a conservative state is making news for inking a deal for African truck drivers to work in the United States.

Apparently, Republicans in Nebraska really want the wrath of voters — because, in a memorandum signed last week, which is garnering more scrutiny on social media, state lawmakers agreed to give truck driving jobs to Kenyan migrants.

Nor is the Sept. 2 memorandum signing the end of this effort, according to a media release issued by Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

“The signing ceremony is a key part of a week-long visit by a high-level Nebraska delegation to Kenya. The delegation is engaged in an extensive program to explore and identify concrete opportunities for collaboration across a diverse range of sectors of the economy,” the statement read.

“This partnership between Kenya and Nebraska is more than a government-to-government agreement; it is a testament to the powerful role of diaspora communities in building bridges between nations. It promises to foster greater economic prosperity, cultural understanding, and a strengthened relationship that benefits citizens on both sides.”

“Kenyans are hard-working, they’re dedicated, and they’re very sharp. This makes working with the Kenyan government and the Kenyan people both desirable and rewarding for us,” said Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evanen, a Republican, the day after the memorandum of understanding was signed, according to Kenyans.co.ke.

“We have commercial truck drivers already who are being trained, partially in Kenya, and then they complete their training in Nebraska.”

The memorandum was signed at the State House in Nairobi and witnessed by the president of the country; Evanen and Diaspora Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu were the signatories.

“This labor mobility and diaspora support MoU we signed yesterday will see Kenyan talent take up opportunities in Nebraska, supporting shortages in critical sectors and deepening the ties between Kenya, Nebraska and the U.S. in general,” Njogu said.

The fact that this would generate outrage online is hardly surprising — partially because of the fact that this is taking jobs away from hardworking Americans and occurred in a state with a Republican governor and secretary of state, and partially because of the fact that it comes just weeks after Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant from India, was charged with vehicular homicide after his U-turn across several lanes of traffic killed three in an accident in Florida.

Singh was given a commercial driver’s license in Washington then in California after being given a work authorization under the Biden administration. After the accident, he allegedly could only answer two out of 12 verbal questions posed to him by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and could only identify one out of four traffic signs:

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration administered an English Language Proficiency test to the semi-truck driver who killed three while doing an illegal U-turn in Florida. He only answered 2 of 12 verbal questions correctly and could only accurately identify 1 of 4… pic.twitter.com/Dncc7DkONU — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) August 19, 2025

He had been denied a work authorization under the first Trump administration but had been given one in the early days of the Biden administration.

Suffice it to say that this move — especially from a reliably red state — didn’t make people who follow the trucking industry happy:

The Secretary of State of Nebraska is working with one of the largest trucking companies in America, Werner Enterprises, to replace American truckers with migrants from Kenya, while the US trucking industry is in a protracted freight recession with thousands of companies closed. https://t.co/2RGV70Z4DW pic.twitter.com/ncMGbC7h7R — Gord ‘Anti-Social Media Defluencer’ Magill (@GordMagill) September 9, 2025

Kenya just signed a labor mobility pact with Nebraska to supply truck drivers for America’s “truck driver shortage.” Yet Kenya’s road fatality rate is 28.2 per 100k. That’s nearly DOUBLE the global average, four times the Americas, and 400% HIGHER than Europe. Wow. Yes. What a… pic.twitter.com/z2fW3jxQmI — may be danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) September 9, 2025

Yes, as the above post noted, the road fatality rate in Kenya is nearly twice what it is in the United States: 28.2 per 100,000 vs. 14.2 for the U.S.

Despite this, Evanen said that we really need these Kenyan truck drivers in Nebraska.

“We began with labor mobility with [a] commercial driver’s license; these are skilled truck driving positions. We have a need for that in the United States; we have the need for that in Nebraska, and we have trading available in Nebraska. Now we have labor mobility with Kenya, where Kenyans will be able to become DCO drivers in Nebraska and throughout the United States,” he said, according to the Kenyan Daily Nation.

Nor is this the end of Nebraska importing Kenyans to do safety-sensitive jobs, with Kenyans.co.ke reporting that Nebraska has “intentions to expand recruitment efforts to include nursing and other medical professions.” Other reports indicated that Kenyans were being looked at for positions in agriculture and supply chain operations.

It’s almost as if these Republican establishment apparatchiks learned nothing from the 2024 election. The American people don’t want truckers we can’t trust, and we do want good for jobs for us first. It’s time to stop importing cheap labor to cheat us out of jobs. Period.

