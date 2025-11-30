Red State Reignites Redistricting Battle After Trump Lights a Fire Under Republican Leadership

Indiana Republicans abruptly reversed course Tuesday, racing back into a mid-cycle redistricting battle after President Donald Trump escalated pressure on Republican holdouts.

After weeks of insisting the Senate didn’t have the votes to reopen congressional map-drawing, both chambers will now return to the Statehouse in early December. The move is the latest turn in Trump’s push for Republican-led legislatures to craft more favorable maps ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The House announced Monday that it will reconvene Dec. 1, with Speaker Todd Huston confirming the chamber will consider all legislative business, including redistricting. Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray — who previously declared the votes weren’t there — said in a statement Tuesday that the Senate would meet starting Dec. 8 to “make a final decision” on any plan the House sends over.

The president, who has made clear he wants Republicans to pick up two additional seats in Indiana through redistricting, celebrated the announcement Tuesday, vowing to reward Republican lawmakers who push the maps through and punish those who don’t.

“I am glad to hear the Indiana House is stepping up to do the right thing, and I hope the Senate finds the Votes,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “If they do, I will make sure that all of those people supporting me win their Primaries, and go on to Greatness but, if they don’t, I will partner with the incredibly powerful MAGA Grassroots Republicans to elect STRONG Republicans who are ready to do what is needed to protect our Country and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Just a week earlier, the president had labeled Bray a “RINO” who “doesn’t care about keeping the Majority in the House in D.C.,” threatening to back a primary challenger against the Senate president.

Republican Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, who has been urging lawmakers to pass new maps for months, also praised the decision.

“This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly convening to vote on fair maps,” Braun posted on X Tuesday. “Hoosiers deserve to have fair representation in Washington and now the General Assembly needs to deliver a 9-0 map which will help level the playing field.”

State Senate Democrats, meanwhile, slammed the sudden schedule change, saying Republicans caved the moment Trump “intensified his bullying campaign.”

Senate Democratic Caucus on Republicans Caving to Trump and Reconvening for Mid-Decade Maps: pic.twitter.com/tp6rsayZ99 — IN Senate Democrats (@INSenDems) November 25, 2025

The Hoosier State’s move marks the latest in an escalating national redistricting fight as both parties angle for every possible House pickup ahead of 2026.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday blocked a federal court ruling that struck down Texas’ new congressional map, which could deliver Republicans up to five extra seats, letting the Republicans continue using the contested boundaries while the high court weighs the case.

California voters handed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom a major victory in early November, approving a partisan measure that could net Democrats as many as five additional seats.

