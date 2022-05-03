Red Tsunami: Black Support Explodes 7x for GOP, Hispanic Support Soars, Setting Up Landslide in November

A newly released poll signals a stunning and unprecedented drop in minority support for Democratic candidates. And considering the pollster’s liberal political bias, the results are all the sweeter.

The Marist poll conducted April 19-26 by live telephone interviewers asked voters which party’s candidate they would favor in their district if the congressional election were held today.

The survey found that since September, Hispanic support for generic Democrats fell from 54 percent to 39 percent, while support for Republicans nearly doubled from 28 percent to 52 percent.

Perhaps the most remarkable result was that black support for generic Republicans, which stood at 3 percent in September, surged to 20 percent, close to a sevenfold increase.

In a close election, a 1- or 2-point shift in the Hispanic or the black vote could sway the outcome of the race.

Over the same time period, support among black Americans for Democrats fell from 80 percent in September to 72 percent.

The Marist poll of 1,377 adults included 1,162 registered voters. The results for this group had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

These findings are devastating for Democrats. In just over six months of being ruled by President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, minorities have begun massive defections to the GOP.

This could be deadly for the Democrats’ prospects in the upcoming midterm elections.

If anyone needed more evidence that we appear to be heading for a Republican landslide in November, this is it.

Democrats would be wrong to dismiss this poll as an outlier. A Quinnipiac University national poll released on March 30 found that Hispanic voters have been turning away from Biden in big numbers.

The survey asked American adults if they approve or disapprove of the president’s job performance. Just 32 percent of Hispanic voters approved, compared with a whopping 54 percent who disapproved. Fourteen percent were undecided.

Hispanics began trending toward the Republican Party during the Trump administration. President Donald Trump’s support among Hispanics was 8 points higher in 2020 than it had been in 2016, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won 66 percent of the Hispanic vote in 2016, while Biden received just 61 percent in 2020.

A Univision poll conducted in February found that support for Biden among Hispanics had fallen by 21 points over the previous year, from 76 percent to 55 percent. Disapproval increased from 24 percent to 43 percent.

The Spanish-language network cited inflation and pessimism about the future for the drop.

Why are Latino and black Americans, who historically have been reliably Democratic voting blocs, abandoning the party?

Yahoo News’ Jon Ward cited a recent panel hosted by the Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of California, Berkeley, which looked at why Hispanics are deserting the left. The panelists all agreed this is a real trend and believe it will continue.

Democratic political data analyst David Shor told colleagues, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the two groups of people that we’ve really lost ground with are working-class white voters over the last six years and Hispanic voters.”

“The Democratic Party has become much more liberal,” Shor said. “Over the last four or five years, liberals have for the first time become the dominant faction in the Democratic Party.”

“If you look at things like the Texas local elections, the New Jersey elections, Nassau County [New York] elections, the Virginia elections, they all point to Hispanics not just not snapping back but continuing to get more Republican in relative terms than they were before,” he said.

Ward interviewed panelist Mike Madrid following the presentation. (Although Madrid is nominally a Republican, Ward pointed out he is a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project.)

“I’ve looked at it [the trend] very, very closely. The shift has been happening for some time,” Madrid said. “Hispanic voters in California and Arizona have bucked this trend, but it shows up everywhere else in the country.”

“The largest divide in America is the education divide. Democrats are rapidly consolidating college-educated voters and Republicans are consolidating non-college-educated voters,” he said.

“The Democrats are not helping their case. The problem is they’re becoming an out-of-touch, elite party,” Madrid said. “The Republicans are winning this by default. They haven’t figured anything out. They’re focusing on their white non-college-educated base, and they’re gradually getting Latino voters.”







The Democrats’ embrace of identity politics blinds them to the fact that as time goes on and immigrants become more assimilated into the culture, their concerns will begin to mirror those of other Americans.

Hispanics generally share many of the same values as America’s conservatives. They tend to oppose abortion and prioritize religion and family. They worry about inflation, crime and the education of their children.

So the Democrats’ strategy of opening our southern border to flood the country with illegal immigrants might not turn out to be quite the advantage they had envisioned.

Black voters share many of the same concerns. They worry about the rising price of groceries and gasoline, the surging crime rates in our cities and the education of their children. Democrats might be surprised to hear that the overwhelming majority of black Americans support their local police departments.

Some of them have woken up to the fact that Democrats really haven’t done anything to justify their perpetual loyalty, and they’re turning to Republicans who have reached out to them.

Last month, The New York Times spoke to Jennifer-Ruth Green, a black Air Force veteran who is running for Congress in northwestern Indiana as a Republican. She said, “We are not a monolith. We see inflation and gas prices. Voters are not stupid.”

The Democratic Party’s power grab has become obvious to many Americans of all races and backgrounds. The party can’t gloss over its many failures, particularly the most glaring ones Americans are reminded of every time they shop for groceries or fill their cars with gas.

Democrats have become the out-of-touch elite party.

America has declined under their leadership, and the evidence has become too big to hide.

