Red Wave Begins: GOP Wins Seat That Has Been Held by Dems for Nearly 30 Years

For the first time in more than 30 years, a Republican has won the contest to represent Guam as a non-voting delegate to the House of Representatives.

Republican James Moylan defeated Democrat Judi Won Pat, with all 67 of the island’s precincts reporting, according to the Pacific Daily News.

A partial and unofficial tally from the Guam Election Commission showed Moylan with 17,075 votes against 15,427 votes for Won Pat.

Moylan earned 52.19 percent of the votes to 47.15 percent for Won Pat.

Democrat Michael San Nicolas currently holds the seat. He did not seek re-election.

The Red Wave arrives in Guam! First GOP win there in 32 years. Congrats James! https://t.co/FXyZ9tdowa — Tommy Hicks (@TommyHicksGOP) November 8, 2022

The last Republican elected delegate won in 1990, when Vicente Blaz was re-elected to a fourth term. He lost the 1992 election, and the seat has been in Democratic hands ever since.

The seat was created in 1972. Blaz was the only other Republican to hold it.

During the campaign, Moylan said he would help the island get the attention it needs in Congress, according to the Pacific Island Times.

“We need to build relations and allies in Congress. This will help Guam negotiate for more equity. We need to strive toward an improved status because it will help better position Guam on the table,” he said.

“If there is indeed a red wave heading toward Congress, particularly in the House, then Guam should be in a better position to build these relationships if a Republican is sent to Congress,” he said.

We have the 1st GOP Congressional pickup of the midterm election! James Moylan (R) has defeated Judi Won Pat (D) to win the race to be Guam’s non-voting delegate to Congress. Moylan will be the 2nd Republican ever elected to be Guam’s delegate.https://t.co/CsMip3qAhv — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) November 8, 2022

Although Guam is an island in the Pacific, Moylan noted that fighting inflation was a priority there, just as it is everywhere else.

“Addressing our inflation crisis is a priority of mine, and this means finding ways to reduce the cost of food, diapers and other everyday commodities that enter our island,” he said.

“I will discuss these with various stakeholders, including the shippers and members of Congress, toward legislation. There must be a greater education in the process, one which our team is ready to pursue,” he said.

Moylan also said that as a delegate, he would work with other Pacific island communities to address concerns posed by China’s expansionist actions.

Moylan, a current state senator, served as an officer in the U.S. Army and a parole officer at the Guam Department of Corrections.

