President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he shouts to the press while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he shouts to the press while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Red Wave Fear Enrages Biden, Takes Out Midterm Anger on Staffer After Calling Protesters 'Idiots': Report

 By Laurel Duggan  November 8, 2022 at 10:14am
President Joe Biden let his anger over Democrats’ projected midterm losses boil over and lost his temper on a high-ranking staffer, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Reports of the outburst come as Democrats take turns pointing fingers over the expected red wave in Tuesday’s elections. Biden is known for letting his anger flare in front of aides, and he reportedly lost his temper at Brian Deese, director of Biden’s National Economic Council. Bloomberg reported, citing three anonymous sources, though a White House representative told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Chief of Staff Ron Klain disputed the report.

Biden was also reportedly angry that aides had told him inflation was “transitory” as prices have remained sky-high over the past several months.

The economy is performing poorly under Deese’s leadership, while numerous polls have also found that the economy is the most important issue for voters and that Americans trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle the economy.

Biden has publicly aired his anger on several other recent occasions: he called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b****” in January, and he snapped at a group of protesters and called them “idiots” at a Saturday campaign event in Illinois.

Fetterman Declares Republicans Will Take Early Election Lead Before 'Dramatic' Overnight Comeback for Democrats

Biden isn’t the only Democrat venting frustration over midterms: Democratic strategists are voicing anger at blue state governors, who are polling unusually poorly in their heavily blue states. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown have taken heat from their own side over their low popularity dragging down other Democratic candidates.

“There is a direct correlation between the performance of Kathy Hochul and Gavin Newsom and the effect it’s having on House candidates,” a Democratic strategist working on House campaigns told Axios. “I think Republicans are noticing this too, especially in New York. They’re not even running ads anymore with Pelosi and Biden. They’re running ads with Kathy Hochul … Unless Hochul and Newsom pick it up, we’re going to lose House seats.”

Democratic candidates and left-leaning media personalities are also blaming “misinformation” for their party’s subpar performance, pointing fingers at Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and firing of some content curation workers and at conservative media efforts in minority communities.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Conversation