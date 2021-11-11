Share
News

'It Was a Red Wave': NJ Dem Finally Concedes to GOP Truck Driver Who Humiliated Him in Election Upset

 By Kipp Jones  November 11, 2021 at 12:08pm
Share

Democratic New Jersey state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, cited a “red wave” on Wednesday when he conceded defeat to Republican outsider Edward Durr, a truck driver.

Durr was ahead in the race on election night earlier this month. The next day, Sweeney did not have a path to victory — but would not concede.

Wednesday, the Democrat cited a large turnout of Republican voters when letting go of the fight to keep his seat representing New Jersey’s 3rd legislative district.

“I of course accept the results. I want to congratulate Mr. Durr and wish him the best of luck,” Sweeney said when addressing reporters in Trenton, the Associated Press reported.

“It was a red wave,” he added.

Trending:
LeBron James Attacks Rittenhouse for Crying, It Immediately Backfires: 'You Cried Because You Got a Cramp'

The long-serving Democrat said he has not decided yet if he will challenge Durr in 2025.

“What the voters said in this election is New Jersey is a state filled with hardworking people who want to provide for their families and as leaders we need to speak directly to the concerns of all voters,” Sweeney said. “I plan to keep speaking to those concerns.”



Sweeney had served as state Senate president since 2010.

Does Durr's victory surprise you?

Durr, when declaring victory at the Gloucester County Republican headquarters, attributed his victory to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s heavy-handed COVID mandates.

“The voters have spoken,” he said. “They don’t want government rule by a dangerous guy armed with a bunch of executive orders.”

Durr also expressed a sense of being overwhelmed.

“I feel like I’m about to throw up,” he said. “This is all new to me. It’s all overwhelming, but I am very happy that the voters selected me. I’m going to earn that vote, and I’m going to prove them right.”

Durr spent almost nothing on the race relative to Sweeney. The AP reported he spent a modest $2,300 compared to Sweeney’s $305,000.

Related:
Recount Possible in New Jersey as Former Governor Speaks Out, Candidate Says Best Legal Experts Stand Ready

Durr said his grassroots campaign focused on knocking on doors. The Republican’s upset victory came as other Republicans unseated their Democratic rivals and Murphy nearly lost his re-election bid. Republican Jack Ciattarelli has not yet conceded.

In Virginia, on the same evening, Republicans swept across the state. Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial race, while Republican Winsome Sears will be the first woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor.

Republican Jason Miyares will be the state’s next attorney general while the state House of Delegates lost its Democratic majority.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Vermont Becomes 1st State to Provide Free Condoms for Middle and High School Students
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Suspected MS-13 Gang Members, Some Discovered Making Second Return
500 National Guard Troops Activated Ahead of Rittenhouse Verdict: Prepared for the Worst
Prosecution Makes Explosive Admission: A 'Reasonable Jury' Could Acquit Rittenhouse of First-Degree Murder
This Could've Been Kyle Rittenhouse: Kenosha Rioters Viciously Beat an Elderly Man Trying to Put Out Fires
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.