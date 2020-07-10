Social media giant Reddit removed a forum dedicated to tracking alleged hate crime hoaxes on the same day the platform removed a subreddit devoted to President Donald Trump.

Reddit users who keep tabs on potential hate crime hoaxes via the online forum are met with a label notifying them that “r/hatecrimehoaxes has been banned from Reddit.”

The label notes that the page was banned for “violating Reddit’s rule against promoting hate.”

An archived version of the page from July 2 indicates that it was banned on June 30, the same day Reddit blocked the 790,000-member “The_Donald” forum. The forum where users post about alleged hate crime hoaxes, r/hoaxhatecrimes, has 2,800 members and is still live. Reddit has not yet responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment. Several hate crime hoaxes marked Trump’s first term in office, including one in which liberal actor Jussie Smollett allegedly staged a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in 2019 to create the impression that Trump supporters assaulted him because of his sexual orientation and skin color. Company executives insisted there is still a place for Trump supporters and conservatives on Reddit. “There’s a home on Reddit for conservatives, there’s a home on Reddit for liberals,” Benjamin Lee, Reddit’s general counsel, told reporters. “There’s a home on Reddit for Donald Trump.”

