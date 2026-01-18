The Redistricting Scheme That Could Help Dems Retake the House

A redistricting lawsuit currently moving through the New York courts could help Democrats retake the House of Representatives in November — by unseating New York City’s sole congressional Republican, a vigorous, influential voice against the socialist policies of New York City’s newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Democrats are seeking to redraw New York City’s 11th District, encompassing Staten Island and a portion of Brooklyn. The move aims to create a Democrat-leaning district where GOP Representative Nicole Malliotakis would likely be defeated in the coming 2026 midterm election.

With the Republican House majority currently at 218-213, unseating Malliotakis would significantly raise the Democrats’ chances of retaking control of the House in November.

Malliotakis is a member of the prestigious House Ways and Means Committee. Partly Hispanic — members of her family fled Castro’s Cuba — she is an especially formidable critic of the far-left ideology that has taken hold in the Democratic Party. All of this is why Democrats want her gone. Having previously failed to redistrict her out of office, they’re hoping to get their way this time.

The law firm of Democrat lawyer Marc Elias — the former Perkins Coie attorney best known for helping produce the discredited Trump-Russia dossier — is challenging the New York congressional map approved by the Democrat-run New York state legislature and signed into law in 2024.

Unfortunately for Democrats, the New York state constitution explicitly forbids partisan gerrymandering — the redrawing of electoral districts to favor a particular party or candidate.

So they’re resorting to their all-too-familiar playbook and playing the race card.

The Elias suit contends that Staten Island’s growing minority of black and Hispanic voters do not have sufficient “influence” as required by the 2022 New York State Voting Rights Act. Their proposed remedy: replacing the section of Brooklyn included in District 11 — which is home to GOP-leaning whites and Asians — with a section of lower Manhattan. The only problem is that the change would not materially increase the number of black and Hispanic voters. Lower Manhattan voters are predominantly white progressives.

This is where things get interesting. The lawsuit says that the legal remedy being sought is not necessarily redrawing the district to create “a majority of residents of a protected class,” only to increase their “electoral influence.” That would include “remedies that might allow for minorities to elect their candidates of choice or influence the outcome of elections without their constituting a majority…” In other words, blacks and Hispanics overwhelmingly vote for Democrats, so District 11 should be redrawn to elect more Democrats.

“Their plan is a political gerrymander masquerading as a voting rights case,” former New York congressman John Faso, who is familiar with the case, asserted.

Even the left-leaning New York Times concedes that the Elias case faces “an uphill battle.” The idea that black and Hispanic voters, who are overwhelmingly Democrats, do not have sufficient “influence” in New York City, the bluest of blue cities in the bluest of blue states, is simply laughable.

Four out of New York City’s five congressional districts are represented by Democrats, including African-American Hakeem Jeffries, the powerful U.S. House Minority Leader, and the influential Hispanic-American Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. African-American Democrats hold high positions throughout New York city and state government — from State Attorney General to Manhattan District Attorney, to both Queens and Brooklyn Borough Presidents, just to name just a few.

Then why do Democrats think they can win? Because this is New York. Presiding over the case before the State Supreme Court in Manhattan is Acting Justice Jeffrey Pearlman, who was appointed to the bench by Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul. He previously worked on Hochul’s gubernatorial transition team and served as chief of staff when she was lieutenant governor.

If any New York City voters are “unfairly” deprived of “influence,” it is the growing number of New Yorkers who are registered or who vote Republican.

The Democrats’ illegal power grab would do more than disenfranchise these voters. The New York Post has pointed out that the new mayor’s election is empowering his allies to take his initiatives statewide. Hochul signaled early on that she might block some of Mamdani’s policies. But she needs support from her party’s left flank to win reelection. Observers think she will more likely roll over and enact Mamdani’s attacks on property owners, law enforcement, businesses, and charter schools.

Defenders of the current District 11, however, will get another chance to make their case. The court’s decision, due within days, is expected to be appealed regardless of the outcome.

As the New York saying goes, “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.” That’s what socialists nationwide are hoping. By removing New York City’s sole congressional critic of Mamdani-ism with a national platform, the Democrats’ craven and illegal power grab would help clear the path for their collectivist dreams to come true.

Elizabeth Ames is an author and producer.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.