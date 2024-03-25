Referee Forced to Halt Mexico vs. US Championship Game Twice Due to Behavior of Mexico Fans
Mexican soccer fans lived down to their reputation on Sunday night as the U.S. Men’s National Team defeated Mexico 2-0 in the CONCACAF National League final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Chants of “puto” from Mexico fans emerged late in the game, causing play to be stopped.
The word has drawn repercussions from soccer authorities for years. According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, it is a “slur which means male prostitute but in Mexican Spanish translates roughly as ‘f*****.'”
A second stoppage was required when, after an announcement to the fans, the chants began again.
Play has been stopped once again due to discriminatory chants.
— U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) March 25, 2024
“CONCACAF condemns the discriminatory chanting,” the organization, which governs soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.
“Security staff in the stadium identified and ejected a significant number of fans, and the referee and match officials activated the FIFA protocol. … It is extremely disappointing that this matter continues to be an issue at some matches,” CONCACAF said.
The Daily Mail said the chanting was directed at U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner, who is not gay.
It said the first pause lasted about five minutes, during which time many Mexico fans left AT&T Stadium. Enough remained to continue the chant, causing play to be stopped near the end of the game.
The Daily Mail also reported that as the game wound down, fights broke out in the stands between American and Mexican fans and among Mexican fans.
As noted by CBS Sports, last year’s match between Mexico and the U.S., which took place in the semifinal round in Las Vegas, was stopped short of its full time after Mexican fans would not stop the chant.
In 2021, chanting caused a semifinal and final game to be stopped, the outlet reported.
In 2022, Mexican fans were banned from two World Cup qualifiers. The team was fined $110,000 as well due to fan behavior.
“We wanted to maintain calm and play our football,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said of Sunday’s match, according to ESPN. “And credit to the guys because I think the intensity stayed a really high level for the whole game and that was really important, especially against Mexico.”
The 2-0 win was the 11th time the U.S. has defeated Mexico by that score.
Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna scored the two goals for the United States.
“I try to put guys in situations like that, but when the ball came to me and I felt like I had time on the ball, it was a no-brainer. So I’m happy that one went in and I’ll probably start shooting a little bit more now,” Adams said.
Berhalter and players were hit by debris after Reyna’s goal, according to the AP.
“That was unfortunate because we want a really competitive game, we want a great atmosphere but we don’t want to get things thrown at us,” Berhalter said. “It’s unsafe and someone can get hurt.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.