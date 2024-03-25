Referee Forced to Halt Mexico vs. US Championship Game Twice Due to Behavior of Mexico Fans

Mexican soccer fans lived down to their reputation on Sunday night as the U.S. Men’s National Team defeated Mexico 2-0 in the CONCACAF National League final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Chants of “puto” from Mexico fans emerged late in the game, causing play to be stopped.

The word has drawn repercussions from soccer authorities for years. According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, it is a “slur which means male prostitute but in Mexican Spanish translates roughly as ‘f*****.'”

A second stoppage was required when, after an announcement to the fans, the chants began again.

Play has been stopped once again due to discriminatory chants. — U.S. Soccer Men’s National Team (@USMNT) March 25, 2024

“CONCACAF condemns the discriminatory chanting,” the organization, which governs soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

“Security staff in the stadium identified and ejected a significant number of fans, and the referee and match officials activated the FIFA protocol. … It is extremely disappointing that this matter continues to be an issue at some matches,” CONCACAF said.

The Daily Mail said the chanting was directed at U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner, who is not gay.

Should Mexico be forced to play games with no fans in attendance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (219 Votes) No: 16% (41 Votes)

It said the first pause lasted about five minutes, during which time many Mexico fans left AT&T Stadium. Enough remained to continue the chant, causing play to be stopped near the end of the game.

The Daily Mail also reported that as the game wound down, fights broke out in the stands between American and Mexican fans and among Mexican fans.

As noted by CBS Sports, last year’s match between Mexico and the U.S., which took place in the semifinal round in Las Vegas, was stopped short of its full time after Mexican fans would not stop the chant.

In 2021, chanting caused a semifinal and final game to be stopped, the outlet reported.

In 2022, Mexican fans were banned from two World Cup qualifiers. The team was fined $110,000 as well due to fan behavior.

“We wanted to maintain calm and play our football,” U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said of Sunday’s match, according to ESPN. “And credit to the guys because I think the intensity stayed a really high level for the whole game and that was really important, especially against Mexico.”

The 2-0 win was the 11th time the U.S. has defeated Mexico by that score.

Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna scored the two goals for the United States.

“I try to put guys in situations like that, but when the ball came to me and I felt like I had time on the ball, it was a no-brainer. So I’m happy that one went in and I’ll probably start shooting a little bit more now,” Adams said.

Berhalter and players were hit by debris after Reyna’s goal, according to the AP.

“That was unfortunate because we want a really competitive game, we want a great atmosphere but we don’t want to get things thrown at us,” Berhalter said. “It’s unsafe and someone can get hurt.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.