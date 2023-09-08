A high school football player collapsed in the middle of a Sept. 1 game in Karns City, Pennsylvania, and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Referee Mike Vasbinder said he realized something was wrong with 17-year-old Mason Martin when he saw the quarterback stagger on the field, the Butler Eagle reported.

“When I asked if he was alright, he told me ‘no,’” Vasbinder said. “So that’s when I knew something was wrong.”

This is unfortunate news to learn, a Pennsylvania high school QB, Mason Martin, was rushed to the hospital after on-field collapse, via @FoxNews ‘We need a miracle’ Martin’s mother wrote on a social media post. “Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the… pic.twitter.com/0scjCZOtgO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 4, 2023



Mason’s father Denny told WTAE-TV that his son had taken a hard hit earlier in the game, “but it did not seem to affect him.”

Mason was rushed to a hospital in Pittsburgh with a collapsed lung and a severe brain bleed, according to CBN.

Doctors operated on Mason’s brain to stop the bleeding, but Denny said he “didn’t respond well.”

Mason’s mother Stacy issued a statement on Sunday, two days after her son’s collapse.

“Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours. The truth is we need a miracle,” Stacy said.

“I’m not saying that to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers.

“No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone’s strength and prayers. … So please pray the way he has always played the game, all out holding nothing back, maybe a little angry, definitely aggressive.”

That evening, a vigil was held for Mason where the community “held hands, prayed, sang, hugged & cried, to uplift one another & support the Martins,” according to Lauren Linder of KDKA-TV.

“We need a miracle” 100s of family members, friends & strangers gathered tonight at @KC_GremlinFball field where Karns City QB Mason Martin collapsed Fri. They held hands, prayed, sang, hugged & cried, to uplift one another & support the Martins, hoping Mason can heal@KDKA pic.twitter.com/l0J9GBium1 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) September 4, 2023

The next day, Mason’s mother shared another update, revealing that her son’s condition appeared to be improving.

She said Mason had started to move his arms and legs and had his chest tube removed. She added that his lung had “completely recovered.”

“This is the first positive step in an extremely long journey,” Stacy wrote.

“The prayer vigils held at the hospital and at Karns City have overwhelmed us with joy and motivation. We ask for your continued prayers and support.”

