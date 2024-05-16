It shouldn’t be shocking that a leader in a movement best known for rioting and setting American cities on fire in 2020 would be busted for expressing violence himself.

But this is America in 2024 and for years the establishment media has instructed ordinary Americans to disbelieve the evidence right in front of their own lying eyes.

However, with the leader of New York Black Lives Matter arrested after being filmed threatening an officer on Tuesday, that tactic might not work much longer (if, indeed, it ever did).

As reported in the New York Post, Hawk Newsome, the co-founder of New York BLM, was arrested on Tuesday for threatening an officer. The interaction was captured on video.

(Of note, like many local BLM groups, New York Black Lives Matter is not directly associated with the BLM Global Network, though both groups promote the same decentralized social justice movement.)

This all occurred, according to WPIX, outside a hearing for NYPD Sergeant Erik Duran, who was charged with manslaughter for throwing a water cooler at a drug suspect trying to escape on a scooter in August 2023, causing the suspect to crash and die.

Though Newsome and his ilk were not related to the deceased, as the local anti-cop rabble-rousers, they attended the hearing anyway on Tuesday, which ended with Duran failing to achieve his goal of getting all his charges dropped (though he did get one dropped, for assault in the second degree).

But, in a video taken at the hearing at the Bronx Criminal Court and shared to X by Colin Rugg, it was Newsome who was the aggressor.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

JUST IN: New York BLM leader Hawk Newsome arrested after threatening to assault an NYPD officer at Bronx Criminal Court. Newsome was attending the hearing of an NYPD sergeant who threw a cooler at a man on a scooter during a drug bust (video below). At the moment, it’s… pic.twitter.com/93jTOTpHpP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 16, 2024

Though it wasn’t clear what caused the altercation from the video, things quickly got out of hand.

In the video, Newsome was threatening a New York court officer by getting in his face, while screaming “You think I’m scared of you? I’ll beat the s*** out of you. You must be out of your f***ing mind!” while the woman with him kept yelling “nobody’s afraid of you!”

After unleashing more vulgar abuse, Newsome attempted to leave, while cops desperately tried to de-escalate the situation.

But then, when a female cop grabbed the hand of the nearly-as-aggressive woman with him, Newsome intervened and grabbed the cop.

As a result, Newsome was charged with three summonses for disorderly conduct.

While the woman with him, his sister Chivona Newsome, claimed to WPIX that “He was attacked and jumped by at least ten officers. I was as well. I was punched in the face, trying to make sure he was OK. And then, I was forcibly dragged out of the building,” the video evidence indicated no such thing occurred, and court officials likewise told the outlet that no one was punched in the face.

Of course, as Rugg pointed out on X, such behavior was perfectly in character for someone like Newsome.

After co-founding Greater BLM in New York in 2021, Newsome threatened Mayor Eric Adams with riots if he tried to actually punish criminals, as reported by the Post.

And Media Matters, while attempting to claim that Newsome was not officially affiliated with the movement, included more of Newsome’s statement, in which he said “There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people.”

Regardless of whether or not Newsome’s version of BLM is “officially” part of the larger BLM Global Network, both groups participate in the same decentralized movement… and their tactics are nearly identical.

And, in keeping with the “Summer of Love” destruction of 2020, Newsome saw threatening a cop with violence and profanity-laced threats as a perfectly acceptable reaction to whatever offense the cop may or may not have committed against him.

Indeed, this was merely an extension of the way these BLM-style groups have done business for the past four years.

By menacing people, threatening violence and unrest, and using thuggishness to get what they want.

Rather than shocking, Newsome’s actions in the video were depressingly predictable.

After burning down cities and destroying people’s entire livelihoods, threatening to beat up a cop is mild behavior in comparison.

But, really, who are you going to believe — the establishment media who covered for these thugs, or your own lying eyes?

