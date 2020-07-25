Beloved television host Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88.

In a statement to People on Saturday, the Philbin family confirmed the news of the television host’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the statement said.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.

“We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Saddened to hear about the passing of Regis Philbin. Condolences to his wife Joy. 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 25, 2020

Philbin hosted “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” from 1988 until Kathie Lee Gifford’s departure from the show in 2000.

Kelly Ripa joined Philbin in 2001, and the popular show became known as “Live! with Regis and Kelly” until Philbin’s departure in 2011.

Some may remember Philbin from his days hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” between 1999 and 2002.

In both 2001 and 2011, Philbin won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host for “Live!”

He won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2001, as well.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Philbin from the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.

Philbin was also a Guinness World Record holder for “Most Hours on Camera,” a feat he achieved in 2004 with 15,188 hours on television, according to The Associated Press.

The legendary host is still the current record holder, with 16,746.50 hours on camera at the time of his 2011 retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joy Philbin, and their daughters J.J. Philbin and Joanna Philbin.

He was also the father to daughter Amy Philbin, whose mother, Catherine Faylen, was his first wife.

The couple’s son, Daniel Philbin, passed away in 2014.

