A protestor who was arrested after he punched a supporter of President Donald Trump is also a registered child sex offender, public records show.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested 39-year-old Kenneth Wayne Deberry on Saturday for alleged disorderly conduct, including inciting violence, aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a firearm after police found he was carrying a handgun, according to an MPD media release.

According to the MPD Sex Offender Registry, Deberry is a registered sex offender who was convicted in Washington, D.C. in 2008 of second degree child sexual abuse against a person under 16 years of age.

Deberry was arrested with three others during the Saturday incident, according to MPD, which occurred in the 1700 block of I Street, Northwest during demonstrations following the Million MAGA March.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and violence that some viewers may find offensive:

“The suspects were involved in a collaborative effort to incite violence during first amendment assemblies at the listed location,” the media release said. “One of the suspects struck the victim rendering him unconscious. Other suspects assaulted the victim and took his property. Four suspects were apprehended at the scene by responding officers.”

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura identified Deberry as an alleged individual captured in the Daily Caller’s viral video footage showing a man punching and bloodying a Trump supporter.

BREAKING – Multiple Trump supporters assaulted by pro-BLM supporters in Washington D.C. One of the supporters assaulted was brutally knocked out. The scene is chaotic right now #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/2Gjl8WC8Z0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

Kenneth Wayne DeBerry, 39, of DC, charged w/aggravated assault, inciting violence & being a felon in possession of a gun per @MrAndyNgo https://t.co/BvAhG07umW pic.twitter.com/IqTF69tfZT — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 16, 2020

Video footage showed the attacker come up behind the Trump supporter and punch him so hard that the victim fell on his face to the ground and lay still for several moments before those around him helped him to his feet. As he lay on the ground, a person briefly stomped on him.

The video footage showed blood running down the victim’s face and on his hands as people around him helped him to his feet. A man prayed over the bloody and stunned Trump supporter, and a police officer in the video appears to be calling the incident in.

