Asked whether the Biden administration would be extending the nearly two-year hiatus for student loan payments on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the pandemic-related pause would expire on Feb. 1.

“In the coming weeks, we will release more details about our plans,” she said. “We will engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan.

“We are still assessing the impact of the omicron variant. A smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration. The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them to help to prepare for return to repayment on Feb. 1.”

Psaki added that “41 million borrowers … have benefitted from the extended student loan payment pause, but it expires Feb. 1, so right now we’re just making a range of preparations.”

The decision not to extend the pause came as a surprise to many liberals who had hoped that President Joe Biden would follow through on his campaign promise to forgive $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower.

Additionally, we should forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator Warren and colleagues. Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis. It shouldn’t happen again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 22, 2020

Although the progressive wing of the party has urged him to forgive up to $50,000 of student loan debt per individual, during his campaign he said he would “support canceling $10,000 per borrower,” according to CNN.

The administration’s decision leaves many Democrats feeling outraged and bitter. The sense of entitlement and betrayal is great, particularly among those who can afford it the most.

Such as Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “squad” of far-left lawmakers:

Rep. @RashidaTlaib: “I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000 in debt. And I still owe over $70,000 and most of it was interest.” pic.twitter.com/STGxo70JlS — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2021

And Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

.@Chasten⁩ doesn’t appear to be a fan of the Biden admin’s plan to restart student loan payments next month: pic.twitter.com/1mXiUYBRnx — Michael Stratford (@mstratford) December 12, 2021

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Pramila Jayapal of Washington:

A note to Democrats who blame progressives after losing an election: Forcing millions to start paying student loans again and cutting off the Child Tax Credit at the start of an election year is not a winning strategy. We’re warning you now, don’t point fingers in November. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 13, 2021

Americans carry more debt today than ever before — $15 TRILLION in student loans, medical bills, rent payments, and more. People need relief and they need it now. Pass the Build Back Better Act and cancel student debt. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) December 13, 2021

Biden should have thought about this when he made the pledge on the campaign trail — or, more accurately, in his basement. Many of those who voted for him feel betrayed and are running for the exits.

Some have taken to the public square to declare they regret voting for Biden and no longer support him.

Biden ran on a promise of student loan relief, paving a way to help millions of people. Now student loan payments are set to begin on Feb 1st. Broken promises will lose is elections in 2022 & 2024. Biden we voted for you to follow through on your promises. — Marti (@MartiGCummings) December 13, 2021

638,000 people have received student loan forgiveness under the Biden Administration & their lives have improved! But let me get this straight: for the other 98.6% of borrowers, payments are turning on next month w/o any forgiveness at all? Not even the $10k? This will be bad. — Mckayla Wilkes for Congress (@MeetMckayla) December 13, 2021

The more and more emails I get about student loan payments starting back up the more and more I regret voting for Biden LYING ASS! 😒 — 卂.匚.✨ (@_amandownnn) December 11, 2021

A funny thing about campaign promises: Your constituents expect you to honor them.

The Democratic base is insatiable. Those on the left quickly forget about the 10 things the government has done to make their lives easier as they dwell on the one left undone.

Will these voters actually bail on the party?

Perhaps a few.

But I would bet that in the end, most Democrats, particularly the most progressive among them, will vote for their own.

After all, aren’t some entitlements better than no entitlements?

