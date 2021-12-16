Share
Commentary

'I Regret Voting for Biden': POTUS Breaks Key Campaign Promise - And His Voters Are Rushing for the Exits

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  December 16, 2021 at 12:58pm
Share

Asked whether the Biden administration would be extending the nearly two-year hiatus for student loan payments on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the pandemic-related pause would expire on Feb. 1.

“In the coming weeks, we will release more details about our plans,” she said. “We will engage directly with federal student loan borrowers to ensure they have the resources they need and are in the appropriate repayment plan.

“We are still assessing the impact of the omicron variant. A smooth transition back into repayment is a high priority for the administration. The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them to help to prepare for return to repayment on Feb. 1.”

Psaki added that “41 million borrowers … have benefitted from the extended student loan payment pause, but it expires Feb. 1, so right now we’re just making a range of preparations.”

The decision not to extend the pause came as a surprise to many liberals who had hoped that President Joe Biden would follow through on his campaign promise to forgive $10,000 of student loan debt per borrower.

Trending:
Judge Hands Down Big Win to Gen. Flynn, Will Allow His Family to Sue CNN

Although the progressive wing of the party has urged him to forgive up to $50,000 of student loan debt per individual, during his campaign he said he would “support canceling $10,000 per borrower,” according to CNN.

The administration’s decision leaves many Democrats feeling outraged and bitter. The sense of entitlement and betrayal is great, particularly among those who can afford it the most.

Such as Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “squad” of far-left lawmakers:

And Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Related:
Biden's OSHA Vaccine Mandate Now Upheld by 6th Circuit Court; Millions to Be Impacted

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Pramila Jayapal of Washington:

Biden should have thought about this when he made the pledge on the campaign trail — or, more accurately, in his basement. Many of those who voted for him feel betrayed and are running for the exits.

Some have taken to the public square to declare they regret voting for Biden and no longer support him.

A funny thing about campaign promises: Your constituents expect you to honor them.

The Democratic base is insatiable. Those on the left quickly forget about the 10 things the government has done to make their lives easier as they dwell on the one left undone.

Will these voters actually bail on the party?

Perhaps a few.

But I would bet that in the end, most Democrats, particularly the most progressive among them, will vote for their own.

After all, aren’t some entitlements better than no entitlements?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




Biden or Grim Reaper? POTUS Says 'Winter of Severe Illness and Death' Coming for Unvaccinated Americans
Study Finds Omicron Infects 70x Faster Than Previous COVID Strains - Here's the Key Sign You've Caught It
'I Regret Voting for Biden': POTUS Breaks Key Campaign Promise - And His Voters Are Rushing for the Exits
Corruption: Schemer Adam Schiff Played Dirty Tricks on Mark Meadows' Texts Before Others Saw Them
Update: Oxford School Shooter Ethan Crumbley Makes 1 Demented Request from Behind Bars
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!