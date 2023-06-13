Regular Guest Refuses to Go on Fox News Until Network 'Stops Trying to Silence Tucker'

Frequent Fox News guest and current attorney for Tucker Carlson, Harmeet Dhillon, has vowed to avoid the network until it stops attempting to “silence” her client.

Dhillon has been a regular on the network for several years and recently mounted a bid to lead the Republican National Committee.

But the attorney and political commentator said on Twitter on Friday that she would not appear on a network she said “spits on its viewers.”

In an initial tweet, Dhillon shared reporting from Axios that claimed Fox News has sent Carlson a cease-and-desist letter, ordering him to stop posting on his personal Twitter page.

The network has seen its ratings crater since it inexplicably axed Carlson in April.

The former host is still being paid by the network, but the report claimed Fox News wants him to stop talking until his contract expires in early 2025.

“My friend and client @TuckerCarlson will not be silenced — by the far left or by Fox News,” she tweeted.

In a follow-up, Dhillon wrote, “For all the friends who have been asking ‘why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?’ — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society.”

Dhillon added, “Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for my friends working at the network which has clearly caved into pressure from some quarter to silence @TuckerCarlson.”

She concluded the tweet, “What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news. Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices.”

In yet another tweet, Dhillon called on other influential conservatives to avoid appearing on Fox News.

“For all the members of Congress, culture warriors, ‘influencers,’@GOP officials — do you really want to air your views on a network that spits on its viewers, leaks oppo on its own talent, and even threatens former talent for speaking, for free, on @Twitter?! You have free will!”

In the Axios report shared by the attorney, reporter Mike Allen wrote, Fox News recently sent Carlson a letter that said “NOT FOR PUBLICATION” and ordered him to stop posting videos on Twitter.

Carlson reportedly intends to keep adding new content and will also reportedly soon begin having guests on episodes of “Tucker on Twitter.”

As Carlson experiences hundreds of millions of views on the platform, Fox News experienced a wipeout in ratings last Friday — posting only two shows inside the top 15 in the advertiser-coveted age 25 – 54 demographic.

“Fox News Tonight,” which replaced “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” placed 41st overall in the demo.

