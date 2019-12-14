Religious Freedom Victory: Rugby Star Fired for Posting Bible Verse Wins Court Battle

Australian rugby star Isreal Folau has reached a financial settlement with his former employer after his contract was terminated over an Instagram post with a biblical message.

Folau argued his termination was an example of religious discrimination and initially filed a lawsuit against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW for nearly $10 million, but raised the amount to $14 million last week, according to The Guardian.

After months of legal battle, Rugby Australia, Rugby NSW and Folau released a joint statement on Wednesday saying that they had come to an undisclosed agreement including apologies from both parties.

The Instagram post at the center of the controversy was posted on April 10 and paraphrased 1 Corinthians 6:9.

“WARNING,” the post read. “Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters, HELL AWAITS YOU REPENT! ONLY JESUS SAVES.”

TRENDING: Final Jeopardy! Clue Causes Argument Among Fans, Many State Answer Was Incorrect

The former Wallabies player commented with three other bible verses as well.

His playing contract was terminated only a few weeks later, just ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Rugby Australia claimed Folau “had committed a high-level breach of the Professional Players’ Code of Conduct warranting termination of his employment contract” by sharing the post, according to Faith Wire.

Do you think Folau should have apologized for his Instagram post? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The organization also said that it had warned him of posting offensive content on social media.

Folau, however, doesn’t view his post as offensive. He wrote on his website that he views sharing truths from the Bible as “an act of love and compassion.”

“My faith defines me as a person. I do not believe that it is fair or right that I be punished for my religious beliefs,” he continued.

“I believe the termination of my contract is unlawful, which is why I have started legal proceedings against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW.”

After months of public dispute, the parties agreed upon an undisclosed financial settlement and released a joint statement on Wednesday.

RELATED: Woman Sentenced to Prison After Lying on Resume To Land $185,000 Per Year Job

“Mr Folau wants all Australians to know that he does not condone discrimination of any kind against any person on the grounds of their sexuality and that he shares Rugby Australia’s commitment to inclusiveness and diversity,” the statement said, according to The Guardian.

The statement also said that the April post reflected Folau’s “genuinely held religious beliefs” and that he didn’t intend any harm or offense.

Rubgy Australia also apologized to Folau and his family.

“While it was not Rugby Australia’s intention, Rugby Australia acknowledges and apologises for any hurt or harm caused to the Folaus,” the statement said.

“Similarly, Mr Folau did not intend to hurt or harm the game of rugby and acknowledges and apologises for any hurt or harm caused.”

Folau later shared a video on his website where he said he felt “vindicated” after reaching an agreement with his former employers.

“We are extremely pleased with the settlement reached today,” he said.“With today’s acknowledgment and apology by Rugby Australia we have been vindicated and can now move on with our lives to focus on our faith and our family.”

He thanked God for his “guidance and strength” and thanked supporters “for their thoughts and prayers.”

“We started this journey on behalf of all people of faith to protect their rights of freedom of speech and religion,” Folau concluded.

“We now look forward to the federal government enacting the legislation necessary to further protect and strengthen these rights for all Australians.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.