News
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo: 'I'm Going To Close' Religious Institutions if They Don't Obey

Democratic New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on Sept. 08, 2020.Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesDemocratic New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on Sept. 08, 2020. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Mary Margaret Olohan
Published October 5, 2020 at 12:35pm
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened Monday to close down religious institutions — specifically Jewish synagogues — if they do not follow his coronavirus restrictions.

“We know religious institutions have been a problem,” Cuomo said at a Monday news conference.

“We know mass gatherings are the super spreader events. We know there have been mass gatherings going on in concert with religious institutions in these communities for weeks. For weeks.”

“I don’t mean little violations,” he continued. “I’m talking about, you’re only supposed to have 50 outdoors, they had 1,000.”

The governor referred to photos from “the past couple of weeks,” calling the pictures “emblematic” of the mass religious gatherings occurring during the pandemic.

However, it appears the photos Cuomo referred to are from 2006 and show the funeral of Rabbi Moshe Teitelbaum, according to Jewish Insider’s Jacob Kornbluh.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry regarding the photos.

Cuomo said that he understood that closing down religious institutions can lead to “uncomfortable” situations, but that he will tell the Orthodox community on Tuesday: “If you’re not willing to live with these rules, then I’m going to close the synagogues.”

“I have had a 30-year relationship with the Orthodox community,” he added.

“It goes back to my father. I have a very close personal relationship with them. This is the last thing I want to do, forget the politics, I don’t care about that anymore. Personally, I don’t want to have this conversation. It’s a difficult conversation. And you’re right on the line of government intrusion on religion. So it’s hard.”

The New York governor also described how health department officials can help monitor whether religious institutions are following coronavirus restrictions.

He offered the example of a Nassau County Department of Health Official who is stationed in front of St. Peter’s church.

Should Gov. Cuomo be allowed to close down religious institutions?

“The capacity is 150,” he said, speaking as a hypothetical state official running the task force.

“You stand at the front door. When they go over 75, you close the door and call me. And if you have any problem, the state police officer is down the block, and he will come help you.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Mary Margaret Olohan
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







