Remains of Missing Radio Host Found in Water Weeks After Wife's Chilling Comment

The body of a popular San Francisco radio host has been found after he went missing last month and his wife said she feared he would not return.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, 55, was the morning host on the hit music station KYLD-FM in the city and was affectionately called “JV” by friends, family and fans.

On Wednesday morning, his body was found in the water at Pier 39 in the San Francisco Bay, KNTV-TV reported.

The location where the body was found is less than four miles from the Golden Gate Bridge.

KYLD also confirmed Vandergrift’s death on the station’s Instagram page, describing it as “devastating.”

Fans of the radio host shared messages of comfort for others who might be navigating a mental health crisis.

Some also showed up at the radio station Thursday and paid their respects by starting a makeshift memorial for him.

Outside the Wild 94.9 studio in San Francisco, a memorial is growing for beloved radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as “JV.” https://t.co/ZN6hJc5oPs pic.twitter.com/8udNlaD0Zg — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 23, 2023

The cause of Vandergrift’s death was not released by early Thursday afternoon.

The local radio legend was last seen at his San Francisco home on Feb. 23. A week later, his wife, Natasha, issued a statement that was shared by the radio station online.

She said her husband had been going through “physical torture” for two years after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021.

“Thank you to our friends and the entire i-HeartRadio family and listeners for your love, support and prayers,” she said. “I can feel your love and energy for JV, and I am so grateful for it.

“The amount of compassion for the physical torture JV has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming.”

#BREAKING: Wild 94.9 radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, widely known as “JV,” has been found dead after going missing last month, officials say. https://t.co/d5jHoq0ThH — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 23, 2023

Natasha Vandergrift continued, “I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well.”

But she also included a chilling comment.

“JV and I have always considered this community part of our family, so I want to let you know that personal information has recently been discovered that leads us to believe JV will not be coming back,” she said.

No foul play is suspected in his death.

