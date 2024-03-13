The Rematch Is Official: Trump and Biden Clinch Nominations on Same Day

“This one got us over the top,” Trump said. “The Republican National Committee has just declared us the official nominee, and so we’re the official nominee of the Republican Party.”
Trump said it was important for Republicans to win the White House this year because the Biden administration wasn’t respected by leaders of other nations and illegal immigration threatened to destroy the country.
He also noted that the “worse president in the history of our country” had done little to improve the nation’s economy, which was generally not doing well.
“Our nation is failing,” Trump warned. “We’re a nation that is in serious decline.”
However, Trump promised, “We’re going to turn it around.
“We’re going to drill, baby, drill. We’re going to close our borders. We’re going to do things like nobody’s ever seen before, and we’re going to make our nation’s economy be the best ever in the world,” he promised.
The current polling averages at RealClearPolitics all show Trump with an advantage over Biden, although the general election is obviously still months away.
The overall general election polling shows Trump over Biden by 1.8 points, when only the two candidates are considered.
In a three-way race including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s lead increases to 4.3 percent, although it should be noted that those polls are slightly older.
Perhaps more important — although again, it’s still early for such predictions — Trump leads Biden in six of the states RCP considers battlegrounds: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
Only in Pennsylvania does Biden seem to be in the lead — and then only by less than a full percentage point. Moreover, the two most recent polls put Trump on top by four points; Biden hasn’t won a poll in state since January, according to RCP.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
