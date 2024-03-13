The Rematch Is Official: Trump and Biden Clinch Nominations on Same Day

It’s all but official: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will meet again in November for a rematch to see who will spend the next four years in the White House.

The New York Times confirmed that both men had secured enough convention delegates to ensure that each would win his party’s presidential nomination.

Biden, of course, had little competition for the Democratic primary from the beginning.

Trump faced a few challengers, but no one ever came close to generating the level of momentum that his campaign did.

Trump’s campaign team posted a video of the former president to X, in which Trump called Tuesday a “really great day of victory.”

A Message from President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8MUs8b448D — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 13, 2024

“This one got us over the top,” Trump said. “The Republican National Committee has just declared us the official nominee, and so we’re the official nominee of the Republican Party.”

Trump said it was important for Republicans to win the White House this year because the Biden administration wasn’t respected by leaders of other nations and illegal immigration threatened to destroy the country.

Will Trump beat Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (115 Votes) No: 3% (3 Votes)

He also noted that the “worse president in the history of our country” had done little to improve the nation’s economy, which was generally not doing well.

“Our nation is failing,” Trump warned. “We’re a nation that is in serious decline.”

However, Trump promised, “We’re going to turn it around.

“We’re going to drill, baby, drill. We’re going to close our borders. We’re going to do things like nobody’s ever seen before, and we’re going to make our nation’s economy be the best ever in the world,” he promised.

The current polling averages at RealClearPolitics all show Trump with an advantage over Biden, although the general election is obviously still months away.

The overall general election polling shows Trump over Biden by 1.8 points, when only the two candidates are considered.

In a three-way race including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s lead increases to 4.3 percent, although it should be noted that those polls are slightly older.

Perhaps more important — although again, it’s still early for such predictions — Trump leads Biden in six of the states RCP considers battlegrounds: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Only in Pennsylvania does Biden seem to be in the lead — and then only by less than a full percentage point. Moreover, the two most recent polls put Trump on top by four points; Biden hasn’t won a poll in state since January, according to RCP.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.