Remember the Dem Sen Candidate with the Nazi Skull Tattoo? He's Trotted Out a New Defense That's the Worst Yet

A Democratic Senate candidate in Maine can’t make up his mind about his Nazi tattoo.

Graham Platner will have to get past Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills this summer in a primary election if he hopes to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins, but as it stands, he can’t seem to get out of his own way.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Platner’s chest tattoo — a totenkopf, or death’s head symbol used by the Nazi SS — came to light last October.

At the time, Platner claimed he had only been informed of its significance a few days earlier.

However, a former acquaintance told The Jewish Insider that he had called the tattoo a ‘totenkopf’ in 2012 during a conversation at a bar in Washington, D.C.

Platner has explained that he got the tattoo during a night of drinking with buddies while he was in Croatia, on leave from the U.S. Marines in 2007.

However, in an interview last week with Zeteo, Platner trotted out his newest defense — that the tattoo is just a “skull-and-crossbones,” adding he views it as “an eminently reasonable thing.”

In the interview, however, Platner proceeded to recommend the 1985 Soviet anti-war film, “Come and See,” which focuses on the Nazi occupation of Byelorussia during World War II and “prominently and repeatedly shows the similar ‘Totenkopf’ on Nazi uniforms,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The fact that the 1985 film is one of his favorites may undermine his claims that he didn’t know the association of the symbol with Nazis,” the outlet observed.

His former political director, Genevieve McDonald, also questioned Platner’s denial of the Totenkopf’s history. “He knows damn well what it [the tattoo] means,” she said, according to Politico.

Platner can’t get his story straight.

He got the tattoo, claimed he didn’t understand the significance, apologized, said things that point to his understanding years prior, and now claims it’s just an innocent tattoo.

If that’s the case, why did he cover it up?

Seante Republicans posted imagery of Platner’s cover -up while linking to the Daily Mail’s piece. The tattoo now looks like an animal, possibly a wolf.

In a shock to absolutely no one, Graham Platner says his Nazi tattoo is ‘an eminently reasonable thing.’ https://t.co/LSZ3z7xx4a — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 16, 2026

Townhall questioned Platner about his comments, but he couldn’t muster a defense.

🚨YIKES: Graham Platner’s staff get TOO CLOSE for comfort after he’s confronted about his Nazi tattoo! “Are you a history buff?” “How could you not have known that your tattoo was related to Nazis?!” PLATNER: *chugs water nervously* *Staff gets in the face of the camera&… pic.twitter.com/6Vw1GvlZ4X — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2026

Is this the next generation of Democrat politicians?

The only thing that Platner stands out for is his hilariously bad defense of his past drunken decisions. He had a Nazi tattoo, and years later, when it threatened his political aspirations, he covered it up.

The irony of calling President Donald Trump and Republicans Nazis and fascists can’t go unaddressed. The left is accusing their opposition of the very thing they are.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett has become a laughingstock for her ridiculously bad takes and crass rhetoric.

Platner might show her up if he wins.

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