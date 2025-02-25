Remember the Goya Foods CEO Who Stood Up for Trump? He's Just Been Fired After Almost 50 Years of Service

As of Tuesday morning, no one had yet indicated why it happened or even what exactly occurred.

Nonetheless, when a seemingly strange decision invites speculation, and when that speculation yields two possible explanations, each political in nature, smart bettors will place their wagers on the more plausible and, unfortunately, darker of the two.

In a news release on Monday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue, a 48-year veteran of the company and a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, announced that a vote of Goya’s board of directors had left him in a state of “limbo” regarding his “employment” with the company.

The news release described Unanue as having “led the New Jersey-based and Hispanic-owned food company to historic success and growth resulting in a multi-billion-dollar organization.”

That hardly sounds like cause for termination.

Of course, the Goya board might very well have cause to dismiss Unanue. But it has not said so. Thus, since no explanation has emerged, one cannot help but speculate.

In January 2021, the board censured Unanue for comments he made regarding the suspect nature of the 2020 presidential election.

“I think this is mission accomplished, by the union, the partnership, the conglomerate of social media, big tech, big media and big government for ushering in the dawn of a new world order,” Unanue said on Fox Business, per NBC News. “There is a war coming, now that the president is leaving today, they’re still coming after the United States, the working class.”

Of course, former President Joe Biden’s weaponized law enforcement and open borders made a prophet of Unanue.

Speaking of open borders, the (former?) CEO has also taken an intense interest in the crime of child trafficking.

Unanue, for instance, served as an executive producer on the 2023 blockbuster “Sound of Freedom,” which chronicled that heartbreaking issue.

“The uncertainty at Goya Foods will not deter me from making the world aware of the evils of child trafficking, and I will not rest until the over 325,000 children lost over the last 2 years are recovered,” Unanue said, per Monday’s news release.

“As in the past, I will work with the current administration in putting an end to the extremely lucrative but purely evil industry,” he added. ” I will not be silenced. I will not give in to those who want me to give up the fight. We cannot remain passive spectators while soulless, despicable animals treat children with callous indifference.”

Now we have arrived at the heart of the matter.

Unanue, of course, did not invent that claim of “over 325,000 children lost over the last 2 years.” In August, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General admitted as much.

In a podcast conversation ostensibly about grocery prices, Unanue blamed Biden and then-Vice President Kamala Harris for losing those children.

“You want to control prices? You want to control costs? How about the United States, instead of being the complicit middle man in child trafficking, human trafficking and drugs, why don’t they put a lid on that and control our borders?” Unanue said.

Thus, we have a pro-Trump CEO, a company veteran of nearly half a century, facing employment uncertainty for unexplained reasons.

Meanwhile, the simple act of connecting the dots leads to speculation on two possible fronts.

Did the board vote to (perhaps) dismiss Unanue because of his past comments regarding the 2020 election? Or did that decision stem from discomfort about his intense focus on human trafficking?

Common sense tells us that the timing of the decision alone makes the 2020 election an unlikely cause. After all, why wait four years until Trump returned to office and only then fire (assuming they did) Unanue?

In short, if the Goya board’s decision regarding Unanue’s future employment had a political dimension — and in the absence of an official statement one cannot help speculating that it might have — then the darker of the two explanations, i.e. discomfort about Unanue’s efforts to expose the crime of human trafficking, constitutes by far the more plausible.

And by far the more sinister, as well.

