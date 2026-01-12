Remember the Mounted Border Officers Kamala Slandered? This Mounted Team Just Took Down Another Pedophile, No Thanks to Her

The Mounted Patrol Unit of the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an illegal alien who turned out to be a convicted child molester — underscoring the vital role that law enforcement plays in upholding public safety.

On the morning of New Year’s Day — when most of us were relaxing at home for the holidays — the DPS’ horse-mounted troopers apprehended multiple illegal aliens in Maverick County, a region that borders Mexico.

Among the criminals arrested during “Operation Lone Star” was Marcio Steven Izaguirre, a 41-year-old native of Honduras, DPS said in a statement.

At the time, Izaguirre was hiding among thick bushes on a private ranch.

“Through further investigation, Troopers learned that Izaguirre is a previously deported felon, with multiple deportations dating back to 2004,” the agency said.

“He also has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions from 2008 for furnishing alcohol to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child molestation.”

UNDER ARREST: Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on horseback apprehended an illegal immigrant from Honduras near the southern border who had previously been convicted of child molestation, authorities said. pic.twitter.com/5pQKB8dZlc — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2026

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott applauded the mounted patrol officers for their heroic efforts at stemming child sex abuse.

“Horse-mounted troopers captured an illegal immigrant child predator hiding in brush near the border,” Abbott wrote last week on X.

“Stopping illegal immigration & securing the border remain our #1 task,” the Republican noted.

On Friday, Abbott celebrated National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, during which he commended the tireless efforts they make every day.

“We honor the brave men and women who keep our communities safe,” the governor said.

“Texas always stands with our law enforcement officers.”

Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. We honor the brave men and women who keep our communities safe. Texas always stands with our law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/SshZazuHoT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 9, 2026

Abbott’s praise of the officers who risk their lives to protect public safety contrasts sharply with the open hostility that today’s Democrats — including two-time failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris — callously exhibit.

In 2021, Harris beclowned herself by pushing the left-wing lie that Border Patrol agents on horses had “whipped” Haitian migrants who were illegally crossing the southern border.

The then-vice president histrionically screeched that the incident was reminiscent of the slavery era.

However, an investigation later debunked the incident as a sham talking point, and revealed that Border Patrol never “whipped” anyone.

Predictably, Harris did not apologize for defaming the Border Patrol agents with shameless propaganda and for stoking faux outrage over a heinous lie.

This is a good time to remember how lucky we are that Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election.

Had she won, the immigration crisis ravaging the United States would be far worse, and this nation would continue to devolve into a crime-infested dumping ground for dangerous third-world migrants.

OMG 🚨 Authorities discovered ($700M) in suitcases attempted to be taken out of the country by Somali couriers at a Minnesota airport By law you’re only allowed ($10K) per person Hit that like button if you appreciate Nick Shirley and David Wheaton for exposing this fraud pic.twitter.com/9rN7M0I5gA — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) January 11, 2026

While a lot more has to be done to overhaul our broken immigration system, President Donald Trump has been making some progress.

If nothing else, he has spotlighted and elevated the metastatic crisis of our times, which undermines national security, drains taxpayer-funded resources, and erodes public safety.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.