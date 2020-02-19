SECTIONS
Remember the WH Staffer Who Trashed POTUS to NYT? Trump Says They Know Who It Is

By Madeleine Grisanzio
Published February 19, 2020 at 1:15pm
President Donald Trump has faced an uphill battle since the moment he announced his run for office and has even encountered resistance within his own administration.

In 2018, an Op-Ed was published in The New York Times by an anonymous writer titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

The person also wrote a book — “A Warning,” published in November — containing further criticism and claims that the president’s advisers could not control him.

According to a Daily Beast report Monday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has taken it upon himself to find out the person’s identity.

The president was asked Tuesday whether a search was underway for “Anonymous.”

“Yeah, there is,” Trump responded. “It’s not so much a search. … I know who it is.”

He added, “I know who it is, and I know who some of the leakers are. … I know all about ‘Anonymous,’ and I know a lot about the leakers too. We know a lot.

“In fact, when I want to get something out to the press, I tell certain people, and it’s amazing, it gets out there.”

Trump declined to identify the individual.

Earlier this month, Politico reported that Victoria Coates, deputy national security adviser, was rumored to be “Anonymous.”

The report said White House staffers were discussing moving Coates to the Department of Energy.

That prompted the book’s agents to issue a denial.

“Dr. Coates is not Anonymous. She does not know who Anonymous is. … She did not write it, edit it, see it in advance, know anything about it, or as far we know ever read it,” Javelin co-founder Matt Latimer told Politico.

When 'Anonymous' is identified, should he or she be fired from the Trump administration?

This was not the first time someone was rumored to be “Anonymous.”

Last year, Guy Snodgrass, a speechwriter for the Pentagon, was accused of being responsible as his writing showed some similarities to those in the book and Times article.

Fox News’ Trace Gallagher asked Snodgrass on Nov. 25 whether he was “Anonymous,” and he responded: “Great question. If I was going to make an announcement like that, I would come into the studio with you in New York City.”

A day later, however, Snodgrass told CNN, “I’m not the writer. … I went on to a different television show yesterday, they asked me the question, I kind of batted it away. … To put it to rest, no, I’m not the author of ‘A Warning.’ I’m not the ‘Anonymous’ Op-Ed writer.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham indicated during an appearance Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that the White House has been searching to uncover the person’s identity.

“Whoever wrote the Anonymous book is a coward,” Grisham said, “and whoever wrote the Anonymous book and the Op-Ed, they do need to be found.

“The fact that they’re working in government against the president and essentially against the American people is not good.”

Prior to his election in 2016, Trump vowed to drain the swamp that has existed in Washington for decades, which seemed like no easy feat at the start of his presidency.

If he knows the identity of the insider who has been working against his efforts, he should have a clearer path to more accomplishments and victory in November.

Madeleine Grisanzio
Maddie is finishing a bachelor's degree in political science at American Public University before going on to a master's program in Public Policy. She enjoys reporting political news as well as spreading conservative ideas through Op-Ed-style writing. She is a staunch defender of human life and the Second Amendment.
