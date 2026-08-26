Remembering an American Icon: Dolly Parton's Death Reminds Us That We Can Still Find Common Ground

Dolly Parton was one of us, whether we are from the South, fans of country music, or rich or poor.

In fact, the tributes to her after her passing show us that she was the best of America and one of our last truly unifying figures.

She came from a tiny cabin in the Tennessee mountains and became one of the most recognizable entertainers in the world, and there isn’t a more American story than that.

She was born in 1946 in abject poverty, and she was never embarrassed by where she came from.

Parton might have escaped being poor, but she never escaped the people whose influence drove her to not only lift up her family, but the area where she was raised.

At age 80, she died not far away in Nashville on Tuesday, prompting President Donald Trump to order the country’s flags lowered for a week to mourn her.

Anything less than that order would do a disservice to someone who was so wholly American.

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Trump said of Parton, “Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.”

President Trump just announced the sad news that country music legend Dolly Parton has passed away. He called her one of the greatest country singers and far beyond of all time. Trump said there has never been anyone like her and never will be. In her honor, Trump is ordering… pic.twitter.com/ijBysJDdtv — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 25, 2026

He added, “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Even the morally bankrupt Marxists over at the Democratic Socialists of America mourned the “Jolene” singer:

Democratic Socialists of America extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Dolly Parton, a hero of the working-class and an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/70qBSrQeJO — DSA (@DemSocialists) August 25, 2026

Tuesday evening, the left-wing rapper Eminem shared a letter Parton wrote to him several years ago, even though the two had never met:

I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had a an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank… pic.twitter.com/LPHi3cKe5m — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 25, 2026

The country crooner was full of goodwill and humility.

She spent a career writing about struggle, family, her faith, heartbreak, and working for a paycheck in songs that clicked with people nationwide and across generations.

If you weren’t a fan of Country Music, you somehow still knew Dolly. If someone ever claimed there was no such thing as American culture, you never needed to invoke any other name than hers.

Through her good nature and background, she knew all of America, or at the very least, she made an attempt to.

She turned down multiple Presidential Medal of Freedom awards from Trump and former President Joe Biden because she didn’t want people to perceive her as being partisan.

In a world where we so often wish our celebrities would shut up and sing, act, or dribble, she truly walked the walk in that regard.

“I am not political, and I refuse to get caught up in political things,” Parton said in a 2020 USA Today interview.

The singer walked this planet for 80 years, died a beloved figure, and went to be in the arms of her Creator alongside her late husband, with nothing left on the table.

In those eight decades, she managed to balance beauty and humility, glamour and grit, and being a symbol for everyone in some way without ever losing her trademark down-to-earth spirit.

We all lost a true American icon this week — one who will never be replaced, replicated, or successfully imitated.

Aside from the records and the hits, Dolly’s legacy might just be a reminder that there are still some things all Americans have in common, despite the divisive times in which we live.

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