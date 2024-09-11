Remembering 'The Man in the Red Bandana,' One of the Great Heroes of 9/11

As Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, we should all pause and reflect on those innocent lives lost that day, but also the tales of heroism of those who selflessly sacrificed themselves.

One name that comes to mind is Welles Crowther, also known as “The Man in the Red Bandana.” At the time of the attacks, Welles was working as an equities trader on the 104th floor of the South Tower. He also volunteered as a firefighter in his hometown of Nyack, New York.

After United Flight 175 struck at 9:03 AM, Crowther made three trips into the building to rescue survivors before its collapse. His body was discovered six months later.

WNBC posted the above about Welles’ story on Wednesday, along with quotes from interviews Chuck Scarborough did with his parents, Allison and Jeff Crowther.

Jeff Crowther spoke about his son’s heroism in that moment: “He was acting as a firefighter at the last hour of his life. He wasn’t an equities trader anymore. He was a firefighter.”

In 2019, ESPN‘s “SC Featured” filmed a documentary on Crowther’s life. Here, his father revealed his motivations not just to work in an office, but that he felt called to firefighting.

“Welles called me one day and said, ‘You know, dad, I think want to change my career.’ I said, ‘Excuse me?’ He said, ‘I think I want to be a New York City firefighter.’ He also said, ‘Dad, if I sit in front of this computer for the rest of my life, I’ll go crazy.”

Crowther had carried a red bandana with him since his childhood in Nyack. While his father gave him his first one, he was seen carrying them throughout his life.

Even as a division one lacrosse player for Boston College, Crowther could be seen sporting his red bandana.

Had you ever heard the story of what Welles Crowther did on 9/11? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It was his distinctive red bandana that helped identify Crowther for his family after 9/11, giving them the tragic news their son was gone.

ESPN documents the day was March 19, 2002, when his body was discovered in what was the lobby of the South Tower. His family did not know until May of that year, when the New York Times published testimony from that day where a mysterious man wearing a red bandana was calling out to those in need.

His mother later confirmed with survivors who encountered the man that who they saw was, in fact, her son.

She was devastated, telling WNBC, “The first year I had so much physical pain it was doing physical damage to my body.”

While Jeff Crowther was so proud of his sons’ actions in rescuing people, he still misses him dearly.

“But of course, I would trade every bit of that pride to have him standing with us here right now. But I was so very proud of him and I knew that the world was looking at him. And the world was seeing what a fine young man he was.”

While his family is heartbroken, Welles Crowther’s actions that day display character and selflessness we should all hope to aspire to.

When his father was interviewed by ESPN, he gave a bible verse in which Jesus said something that perfectly sums up the life of his son.

John 15:13 – “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.