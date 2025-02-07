Reminder: Biden Ordered Food Be Taken from Kids if Too Many Parents Fought His Agenda

The left routinely develops amnesia when a Republican president gets into office.

As the caterwauling continues over President Donald Trump’s mass deportations and other promises fulfilled, they conveniently forget that former President Joe Biden’s administration was willing to take food out of the mouths of poor children to make a point.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, in 2022, Biden’s U.S. Department of Agriculture sought to punish schools that did not adopt the radical LGBT agenda by denying underprivileged children access to free or reduced lunches under its National School Lunch Program.

The administration had rolled out a new interpretation of the anti-discrimination Title IX that demanded schools embrace sexual perversion in all forms, including allowing gender-confused boys to play in girls’ sports and enter their locker rooms.

This madness was predictably unpopular among some parents.

Those who challenged their school boards to reject such lunacy, such as in Loudon County, Virginia, were stonewalled and otherwise mistreated by their local officials.

Georgia’s Forsyth County School District was charged with Title IX violations for banning obscene or explicit books from the school library.

(The complaints were dismissed days after Trump’s inauguration and were announced in a news release aptly titled “U.S. Department of Education Ends Biden’s Book Ban Hoax.”)

Still, Biden’s USDA upped the ante by leveraging meals to force schools into compliance.

Was Joe Biden far more meanspirited than Donald Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2776 Votes) No: 0% (11 Votes)

It was a low blow even for Democrats.

In 2023, Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks confronted then-Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about the administration’s continued pursuit of Title IX compliance and the consequences for unsuspecting poor students for any resistance.

“Indiana, my home state, recently passed a law at the state legislature that banned biological males from competing against girls in high school and elementary sports because, obviously, biological males have some physical traits that would give them an advantage in sports over girls,” Banks said to Cardona at a House Education Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Fox News reported at the time.

“The Education Department, your department, has proposed a rule change that would pull federal funding from schools that don’t allow biological males to compete against girls in sports,” he went on.

“Mr. Secretary, yes or no, does that mean that your department would take away school lunch programs for needy kids because a state or a school won’t allow a boy to compete against a girl in the sports?” Banks prodded.

Cardona evaded the question, but Banks continued to push him. “No, no, I’m asking you a question. Do you support taking away school lunches from kids who go to schools where boys aren’t allowed to play on girls’ sports teams?”

After giving another evasive answer, Banks answered for him.

“Madam chair, the answer is yes. This administration would take away school lunches from kids who need that lunch, maybe the only warm meal they might ever get, because of the radical agenda of this administration.”

The exchange made it clear the administration had no scruples about withholding food from children whose parents didn’t want their sons reading pornography at school or their daughters sharing a locker room with boys.

This is unconscionable considering that in fiscal year 2022, the USDA served 4.9 billion free or reduced lunches to eligible kids — but they were willing to let them go hungry if their school didn’t fall in line.

Few political moves would so directly impact children in need, but Biden — whose supposed strength was empathy — was willing to use access to food as a bargaining chip to get schools to adopt his garbage policies.

Meanwhile, Democrats are apoplectic because Trump wants to cut waste at the United States Agency for International Development or propose an employee buyout at the Central Intelligence Agency.

These are the same people who can’t seem to recall that Trump’s “kids in cages” immigration policy began with President Barack Obama or that riots existed and were bad before Jan. 6, 2021.

At least voters remembered, which is why they kicked Democrats to the curb and gave Trump the mandate for exactly what he’s doing — and all the left can do is feign outrage while eagerly awaiting their chance again to do much worse.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.