Reminder: Trump Only Flew Once on Epstein's Plane from FL to NYC, Later Banned Him from Mar-a-Lago

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial has started this week, a long-awaited proxy trial of sorts for the late Jeffrey Epstein, her one-time boyfriend with whom she has long been accused of running an illicit underage sex trafficking ring.

For years, Maxwell has been accused of recruiting young women to satisfy Epstein’s sexual appetites, as well as that of his wealthy and well-connected friends, and at times, Maxwell herself.

The details of the charges against her are sordid and stomach-churning, and so far, what’s come out in the trial is enough to make you sick.

It’s also enough to make her rich and powerful associates squirm.

Of course, while Epstein and Maxwell had much closer associations with the likes of Bill Gates and former President Bill Clinton, there is one name that the mainstream media seems to be using as a buffer of sorts to temper the blow that these left-wing heroes were chums of the notorious sex trafficking duo: Donald Trump.

It’s not news that former President Trump at one time knew and socialized with Epstein and Maxwell. There are photographs of the couple with Trump and his wife Melania.

Yet when a former pilot to Epstein testified that Trump himself was once aboard the notorious private jet nicknamed “Lolita Express” and Trump’s name appeared on flight records that were unsealed as part of a civil suit against the United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew in Epstein-related sexual abuse allegations, the media was quick to characterize Trump as yet another one of Maxwell and Epstein’s depraved, wealthy friends.

There’s just one, small problem.

While former President Clinton is said to have traveled aboard Lolita Express 26 times, Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet exactly one time.

He would later go on to ban Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, whom Epstein and Maxwell had reportedly recruited to be their “sex slave.”

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump told reporters in 2019 when he was president and Epstein was weeks away from getting arrested. “I had a falling out a long time ago, I’d say maybe 15 years.”

“I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you,” Trump added.

According to court filings from April 2011, “Trump allegedly banned Epstein from his Maralago Club in West Palm Beach because Epstein sexually assaulted a girl at the club.”

According to the recently unsealed flight logs, meanwhile, Trump traveled with Epstein from Florida to New York City in 1997, over a decade before the shadowy financier would be convicted for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, testified as part of a deposition in 2009 that he’d seen Trump on the “Lolita Express,” so there’s nothing particularly remarkable about the revelation.

Except, perhaps, that Trump appears to have flown along with a billionaire couple, Glenn and Eva Dubin, the Epstein brothers, Ghislaine Maxwell and another individual named “Didler” or “Didier,” according to Insider.

While the Dubins reportedly maintained a close relationship with Epstein for years afterward, including when he’d already been charged for previous sex crimes, Trump appears to have done no such thing.

You know we’d know about it if he had.

Instead, he ended up booting Epstein out of his Palm Beach resort — apparently the free ride up to the Big Apple that one time wasn’t enough to inspire the then-future president to overlook the sick allegations levied against him.

Tuesday was the second day of the Maxwell trial so, to be fair, perhaps Trump had more sordid links to her and Epstein than we have yet to learn.

But so far, the media is making a lot of hay out of his relationship to Epstein and Maxwell, while largely downplaying the far more conspicuous and tight-knit relationship between Epstein and Bill Clinton, both of whom are treated by the establishment as respectable figures.

Time will tell if that will still be the case after this trial but so far, it’s certainly not looking anywhere near as bad for Trump as the anti-Trump media complex would have you believe.

This appears to be just another disturbing distraction from the details of the trial itself, yet another attempt on the part of the pundits in the media to make everything about the president they’re still so bitter ever got elected in the first place.

The most important thing here is not the bruised egos of the establishment media, but Epstein and Maxwell’s accused victims and the fact that — finally — they have a chance to tell their story in a court of law, which is long overdue.

If you’re following this trial as closely as so many of us are, make sure to keep your eyes on the ball and don’t fall for the cheap media distractions, more of which are certainly likely to come.

